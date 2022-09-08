Moody's rates Vue Entertainment International Limited's new super senior secured term loan B2; negative outlook

London, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 instrument rating to an incremental £81.4 million super senior secured term loan maturing 30 June 2027 being issued by Vue Entertainment International Limited, a newly incorporated entity. The rating outlook is negative.

Net proceeds from the new super senior secured term loan will be used to improve Vue International Bidco plc ("Vue")'s current liquidity position and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new facility forms part of a proposed debt restructuring announced by the company on 13 July 2022 and will be issued in September 2022, prior to the completion of the proposed restructure.

Further components of the proposed debt restructuring will include the replacement of the company's existing senior secured debt facility (first-lien) with a reinstated £550 million term loan. In the process, £225 million of first-lien debt will be equitized and all of the second-lien debt will be forgiven. Equitising first-lien lenders will receive 100% of the post-restructuring pre-dilution equity. The company expects the restructure to be completed in November 2022.

The assignment of the B2 instrument rating for the proposed £81.4 million new super senior secured term loan is based on the assumption the restructure will be completed by the end of November 2022.

The Ca Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Ca-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) assigned to Vue International Bidco plc remain unchanged following the issue of the £81.4 million new super senior secured term loan.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the fact that the debt restructuring is still in progress and it is likely to be finalized in November 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument rating on the new super senior secured term loan reflects its super senior position in the capital structure, ranking in priority to existing debt and with the completion of the proposed debt restructure, the reinstated £550 million senior secured facility. The new super senior secured term facility benefits from the same security and guarantees as the existing senior secured facilities and with a priority claim.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Vue's exposure to governance risks is very highly negative. Governance risks relate to the possibility of a debt restructuring resulting from the lengthy recovery from the coronavirus-related business interruptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure before the completion of the company's debt restructuring transaction, along with a sustained improvement in the company's operating position and financial performance. Downward pressure on the instrument rating will occur in the event the proposed restructuring is not completed by the end of November 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Vue International Bidco plc ("Vue") is a leading international cinema operator, managing well-known brands in major European markets and is the second-largest European cinema operator by number of screens. The company, originally founded in 1998 has grown through a number of acquisitions, complemented by organic growth and new site openings. In fiscal 2021, the company recorded revenue of £386 million and EBITDA of £24 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

