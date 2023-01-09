Moody's rates W&T Offshore's proposed second lien notes Caa1; places Caa1 CFR under review for upgrade

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa1 rating to W&T Offshore, Inc.'s (W&T) proposed $275 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2026. Concurrently, Moody's placed W&T's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) under review for upgrade. The SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-4. The outlook was changed to ratings on review from stable.

W&T will use net proceeds from its proposed $275 million notes offering in conjunction with cash on its balance sheet to repay its outstanding $552 million senior secured second lien notes due 2023.

"The review of W&T Offshore's ratings reflects the company's pending refinancing and debt reduction, which extends its debt maturity profile, and commodity prices that support stronger credit metrics," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: W&T Offshore, Inc.

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: W&T Offshore, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: W&T Offshore, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

W&T's review for upgrade reflects the launch of the bond refinancing transaction which would extend the debt maturity profile and reduce debt upon completion, as well as commodity prices that support stronger credit metrics. Based on the terms of the transaction as proposed, Moody's believes that W&T's ratings will be upgraded to B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR. Based on this and the company's pro forma capital structure, Moody's assigned a Caa1 to W&T's proposed senior secured second lien notes due 2026.

The company has a very long history of operating in the US Gulf of Mexico but modest scale and a concentrated asset base in the region. W&T has a long proved developed reserve life and Moody's expects the company could increase proved developed reserves with only modest capital spending to develop probable reserves. W&T benefits from proximity to the Gulf Coast and low basis differentials. Operations in the US Gulf of Mexico carry specific regulations and are exposed to periodic weather-related disruptions. However, there are also high barriers to entry. W&T manages sizable well decommissioning liabilities.

As of September 30, 2022, W&T had $447 million of cash on its balance sheet. W&T has an undrawn revolver that matures in January 2024 (with a springing maturity to 2023 if the existing notes were not refinanced), which will reduce liquidity if not extended.

As of September 30, 2022, W&T also had a $157 first lien term loan due 2028 (unrated) backed by a carve out of Mobile Bay assets. These assets were moved to wholly-owned special purpose vehicles that are unrestricted subsidiaries with respect to the proposed notes. The revolving credit facility has a first lien priority claim on all of the company's assets, except for the assets held in the subsidiaries that are pledged to the term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE

Moody's review will focus on the credit profile benefits from the extended debt maturity profile while maintaining adequate liquidity and will be concluded after the financing transaction is completed.

W&T, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company operating offshore in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

