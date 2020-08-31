Moody's rates Weatherford's new secured notes Ba3

$500 million of new secured notes rated

New York, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Weatherford International Ltd.'s (Weatherford, a Bermuda incorporated company) $500 million 8.75% senior secured notes due 2024. Weatherford's other ratings and negative outlook were unchanged.

Net proceeds from the notes offering, which closed on August 28, 2020, were used to repay existing obligations under the company's ABL facility, cash collateralize any outstanding letters of credit (LCs) under the ABL, and add cash to the balance sheet.

Concurrent with this note offering, Weatherford terminated its existing $450 million ABL facility. Moody's will withdraw Weatherford's ABL ratings following termination of the ABL facility. The company also upsized its separate $195 million secured LC facility to $215 million in conjunction with these transactions.

"While the secured note issue will increase debt and interest burden, by replacing the ABL facility, which was subject to a borrowing base calculation and a springing fixed charge coverage covenant, Weatherford will have more cash and a more secured source of liquidity to navigate a challenging industry environment," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Weatherford International Ltd. (Bermuda)

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Along with the upsized secured LC facility, the new senior secured notes will have a first-lien claim to substantially all of Weatherford's assets. However, through an intercreditor agreement, the LC facility has a first out over the secured notes with respect to existing collateral of the LC facility (but not certain future collateral). Moody's rated the new secured notes Ba3, the same as the $215 million LC facility, based on the view that recoveries would be similar for these secured instruments in a default scenario. Weatherford's $2.1 billion 11% senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), because of the significant amount of priority-claim secured debt in Weatherford's capital structure. The new secured notes, the secured LC facility and the unsecured notes, all have the same guarantors.

The negative outlook reflects Weatherford's increasing financial leverage and challenging cash flow prospects amid low oil prices and a challenged industry landscape.

Weatherford's B2 CFR reflects its increasing financial leverage, weak interest coverage, execution risk surrounding its business transformation and rationalization efforts, and Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation through mid-2021. All oilfield services companies will face extreme competition and depressed contract rates through 2021, particularly in North America. The CFR is supported by Weatherford's large scale, diversified, and leading market position in several product categories; broad geographic and customer diversification with a substantial portion of revenue coming from less volatile international markets; and numerous patented products and technologies that are well-known and widely used in the oilfield services (OFS) industry giving the company some competitive advantage.

Weatherford's SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity through 2021. Following the secured notes offering, the company's cash balance has increased while the ABL agreement has been terminated. The company will have over $1 billion of pro forma unrestricted cash following the notes issue. Moody's expects the company to generate negative free cash flow through mid-2021 and rely on its cash balance to cover any funding gap. All of Weatherford's rated debt will mature in 2024, with the LC facility maturing in May, the new secured notes in September, and the unsecured notes in December of that year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The CFR could be downgraded if leverage cannot be sustained below 6x, the company generates recurring negative free cash flow, or the unrestricted cash balance dwindles below $200 million. The CFR could be upgraded if Weatherford continues to make progress on its restructuring initiatives, reduces financial leverage below 4x, and sustains interest coverage above 2x in an improving industry environment.

Weatherford International Ltd. (Bermuda) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Weatherford International plc, which is incorporated in Ireland, and is a diversified international company that provides a wide range of services and equipment to the global oil and gas industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

