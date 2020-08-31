Moody's rates Weatherford's new secured notes Ba3

$500 million of new secured notes rated
New York, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba3 rating to Weatherford International Ltd.'s (Weatherford,
a Bermuda incorporated company) $500 million 8.75%
senior secured notes due 2024. Weatherford's other ratings
and negative outlook were unchanged.
Net proceeds from the notes offering, which closed on August 28,
2020, were used to repay existing obligations under the company's
ABL facility, cash collateralize any outstanding letters of credit
(LCs) under the ABL, and add cash to the balance sheet.
Concurrent with this note offering, Weatherford terminated its existing
$450 million ABL facility. Moody's will withdraw Weatherford's
ABL ratings following termination of the ABL facility. The company
also upsized its separate $195 million secured LC facility to $215
million in conjunction with these transactions.
"While the secured note issue will increase debt and interest burden,
by replacing the ABL facility, which was subject to a borrowing
base calculation and a springing fixed charge coverage covenant,
Weatherford will have more cash and a more secured source of liquidity
to navigate a challenging industry environment," said Sajjad
Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Weatherford International Ltd. (Bermuda)
....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Ba3
(LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Along with the upsized secured LC facility, the new senior secured
notes will have a first-lien claim to substantially all of Weatherford's
assets. However, through an intercreditor agreement,
the LC facility has a first out over the secured notes with respect to
existing collateral of the LC facility (but not certain future collateral).
Moody's rated the new secured notes Ba3, the same as the $215
million LC facility, based on the view that recoveries would be
similar for these secured instruments in a default scenario. Weatherford's
$2.1 billion 11% senior unsecured notes are rated
B3, one notch below the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
because of the significant amount of priority-claim secured debt
in Weatherford's capital structure. The new secured notes,
the secured LC facility and the unsecured notes, all have the same
guarantors.
The negative outlook reflects Weatherford's increasing financial
leverage and challenging cash flow prospects amid low oil prices and a
challenged industry landscape.
Weatherford's B2 CFR reflects its increasing financial leverage,
weak interest coverage, execution risk surrounding its business
transformation and rationalization efforts, and Moody's expectation
of negative free cash flow generation through mid-2021.
All oilfield services companies will face extreme competition and depressed
contract rates through 2021, particularly in North America.
The CFR is supported by Weatherford's large scale, diversified,
and leading market position in several product categories; broad
geographic and customer diversification with a substantial portion of
revenue coming from less volatile international markets; and numerous
patented products and technologies that are well-known and widely
used in the oilfield services (OFS) industry giving the company some competitive
advantage.
Weatherford's SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity through 2021.
Following the secured notes offering, the company's cash balance
has increased while the ABL agreement has been terminated. The
company will have over $1 billion of pro forma unrestricted cash
following the notes issue. Moody's expects the company to generate
negative free cash flow through mid-2021 and rely on its cash balance
to cover any funding gap. All of Weatherford's rated debt
will mature in 2024, with the LC facility maturing in May,
the new secured notes in September, and the unsecured notes in December
of that year.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The CFR could be downgraded if leverage cannot be sustained below 6x,
the company generates recurring negative free cash flow, or the
unrestricted cash balance dwindles below $200 million. The
CFR could be upgraded if Weatherford continues to make progress on its
restructuring initiatives, reduces financial leverage below 4x,
and sustains interest coverage above 2x in an improving industry environment.
Weatherford International Ltd. (Bermuda) is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Weatherford International plc, which is incorporated
in Ireland, and is a diversified international company that provides
a wide range of services and equipment to the global oil and gas industry.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sajjad Alam
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
