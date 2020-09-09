Moody's rates Weekley Homes' new notes B1

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to Weekley Homes, LLC's proposed $400 million notes due 2028. Weekley Homes' other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. The proceeds of the new notes, along with cash on hand, will be used to refinance the company's $200 million 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $250 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025. The transaction is credit positive, reflecting a modest reduction in leverage, annual interest savings and an improved debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the transaction, homebuilding debt to total capitalization would have been 40.3% at June 30, 2020.

Assignments:

Issuer: Weekley Homes, LLC

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weekley Homes' B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's successful asset-lite business model, which minimizes land impairment risk associated with long land exposure. The rating also incorporates solid credit metrics, including gross operating margin above the industry average, low leverage and high interest coverage. These factors are offset by the company's geographic concentration in the state of Texas, which represents roughly 45% of annual revenues. Finally, the home building sector is facing broad based affordability challenges which is expected to constrain growth.

Weekley Homes' proposed and existing senior notes are unsecured and the creditors have the same priority of claim as Weekley Homes' unsecured revolving credit facility. The B1 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes, at the same level with the CFR, reflects that this class of debt represents the preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

Moody's expects Weekley Homes to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition to $119 million of unsecured cash at June 30, 2020, the company had full availability on its $400 million unsecured revolver.

As a family owned, private homebuilder, the company pays dividends to cover tax obligations of shareholders as well as a discretionary profit distribution. The discretionary profit distribution has currently been capped at 15% of net income, which should help support future deleveraging efforts.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Weekley Homes will continue to diversify its geographic presence while maintaining a conservative capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's stated that an upgrade would be predicated on profitable growth such that total revenue exceed $3 billion, while geographical diversity continues to improve and gross margin is maintained at or above 21%. An upgrade would also require adjusted homebuilding debt to book capitalization to remain below 45% consistently throughout the year and homebuilding interest coverage to be sustained above 4.0x.

A downgrade could result should homebuilding debt to book capitalization be sustained above 55%, the company engages in aggressive shareholder friendly activities or if the company's liquidity profile weakens.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Weekley Homes, LLC is one of the largest private homebuilders in the US, constructing entry level, first move-up, second move-up, and custom homes. Owned entirely by the Weekley family, senior management, a charitable trust and an ESOP, the company has a presence in 20 metropolitan areas across 12 states. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated approximately $2.3 billion in revenues and $164 million in net income.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018.

