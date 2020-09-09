Moody's rates Weekley Homes' new notes B1

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to
Weekley Homes, LLC's proposed $400 million notes due
2028. Weekley Homes' other ratings and stable outlook remain
unchanged. The proceeds of the new notes, along with cash
on hand, will be used to refinance the company's $200
million 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $250 million
6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025. The transaction
is credit positive, reflecting a modest reduction in leverage,
annual interest savings and an improved debt maturity profile.
Pro forma for the transaction, homebuilding debt to total capitalization
would have been 40.3% at June 30, 2020.
Assignments:
Issuer: Weekley Homes, LLC
Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Weekley Homes' B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's
successful asset-lite business model, which minimizes land
impairment risk associated with long land exposure. The rating
also incorporates solid credit metrics, including gross operating
margin above the industry average, low leverage and high interest
coverage. These factors are offset by the company's geographic
concentration in the state of Texas, which represents roughly 45%
of annual revenues. Finally, the home building sector is
facing broad based affordability challenges which is expected to constrain
growth.
Weekley Homes' proposed and existing senior notes are unsecured
and the creditors have the same priority of claim as Weekley Homes'
unsecured revolving credit facility. The B1 rating assigned to
the senior unsecured notes, at the same level with the CFR,
reflects that this class of debt represents the preponderance of debt
in the capital structure.
Moody's expects Weekley Homes to maintain good liquidity over the
next 12 to 18 months. In addition to $119 million of unsecured
cash at June 30, 2020, the company had full availability on
its $400 million unsecured revolver.
As a family owned, private homebuilder, the company pays dividends
to cover tax obligations of shareholders as well as a discretionary profit
distribution. The discretionary profit distribution has currently
been capped at 15% of net income, which should help support
future deleveraging efforts.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Weekley Homes will
continue to diversify its geographic presence while maintaining a conservative
capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's stated that an upgrade would be predicated on profitable growth
such that total revenue exceed $3 billion, while geographical
diversity continues to improve and gross margin is maintained at or above
21%. An upgrade would also require adjusted homebuilding
debt to book capitalization to remain below 45% consistently throughout
the year and homebuilding interest coverage to be sustained above 4.0x.
A downgrade could result should homebuilding debt to book capitalization
be sustained above 55%, the company engages in aggressive
shareholder friendly activities or if the company's liquidity profile
weakens.
Established in 1976 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Weekley
Homes, LLC is one of the largest private homebuilders in the US,
constructing entry level, first move-up, second move-up,
and custom homes. Owned entirely by the Weekley family, senior
management, a charitable trust and an ESOP, the company has
a presence in 20 metropolitan areas across 12 states. For the 12
months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated approximately
$2.3 billion in revenues and $164 million in net
income.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
