Moody's rates WestRock's new senior unsecured notes Baa2

Approximately $7 billion of rated debt
Toronto, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to WRKCo
Inc.'s (WestRock Company ("WestRock") is the ultimate
parent of the WRKCo Inc. following the November 2, 2018 acquisition
of KapStone Paper and Packaging) proposed $500 million senior unsecured
notes maturing in 2033. The senior unsecured notes will rank equally
with the company's existing unsecured senior indebtedness. WestRock
intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes
including the payment of existing debt (redeem $100 million 2020
notes and reduce outstanding indebtedness under the company's receivables
facility and revolver). WestRock's Baa2 issuer rating, senior
unsecured rating, Prime-2 short-term rating and stable
outlook are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: WRKCo Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
WestRock's Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) the company's
broad substrate packaging offering with leading North American market
positions in corrugated and consumer paper packaging, 2) significant
operating flexibility with 31 vertically integrated containerboard and
paperboard mills and about 240 converting facilities, and 3) strong
liquidity. WestRock is constrained by 1) its high leverage (3.6x
March 2020 including Moody's standard adjustments), 2) exposure
to volatile raw material costs (primarily recycled fiber, which
represents about a third of the company's fiber requirements), and
3) lower near-term demand and prices as a result of the coronavirus
outbreak. WestRock's leverage is high following the November 2018
acquisition of KapStone, and we expect WestRock's leverage
will increase in 2020 to about 4x from lower prices and weaker demand
due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, we expect leverage
will improve to 3.7x in 2021 and to below 3x in 2022 as EBITDA
improves and debt declines. EBITDA will increase as demand normalizes
and the company obtains the full benefits from the KapStone synergies
and the operational improvement from recent investments. Debt will
decline as the company directs most of its free cash flow generation toward
debt reduction. Management remains committed to its investment-grade
rating and we expect the company to continue to take actions, like
its recent dividend reduction, to improve its leverage in-line
with its reported net leverage target of 2.25x-2.50x
(3.1x as calculated by the company as of March 2020).
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, weak oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The paper and forest products sector has been
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
However, in most jurisdictions, the paper and forest products
industry is deemed an essential service. This designation allows
WestRock to continue to supply products used in the food, beverage,
personal care and healthcare industries. Nonetheless, the
impact on WestRock's credit profile could leave it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Logistics disruptions may temporarily slow the distribution of products
from impacted areas, however, the impact on global demand
will likely be far worse. This will result in oversupply across
certain regions, which may pressure prices for most of WestRock's
products. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
WestRock's liquidity is strong with about $3.4 billion of
sources to cover about $150 million of debt maturing over the next
12 months. The company had about $640 million in cash (as
of March 2020) and about $2.1 billion of combined availability
on several committed credit facilities, including a $2.3
billion revolving credit facility that matures in November 2024,
a euro 500 million European Revolver that matures November 2022 and a
$700 million A/R securitization facility that matures in May 2022.
We expect approximately $700 million of free cash flow (after dividends)
over the next four quarters. WestRock was well in compliance with
its financial covenants and we expect WestRock will remain in compliance
over the near term.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that WestRock will maintain
strong liquidity as the company's leverage is restored to below
3x in the next 2 years with most of the company's free cash flow being
used to pay off debt. Containerboard and paperboard demand will
decline in 2020 because of weaker economic activity as the coronavirus
spreads, before recovering in 2021. We expect that prices
for virgin linerboard and most grades of paperboard will decline about
4% in 2020.
As a manufacturing company, WestRock is moderately exposed to environmental
risks, such as air and water emissions, and social risks,
such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The company
has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has
incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning
and business models. WestRock is a public company with well-established
governance structures. The company regularly distributes cash returns
to its shareholders and has recently reduce its dividends to focus more
of its cash generation toward debt reduction. We expect that WestRock
will remain focused on reducing its debt until it has returned its leverage
back to its target level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
» Adjusted debt/EBITDA approaches 2x (3.6x March 2020 including
Moody's standard adjustments) and;
» RCF/adjusted debt approaches 30% (18% March 2020
including Moody's standard adjustments) on a sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
» Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 3x (3.6x March 2020 including
Moody's standard adjustments) or;
» RCF/adjusted debt below 20% (18% March 2020 including
Moody's standard adjustments) on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With its principal executive office in Atlanta, WestRock is a leading
integrated manufacturer of corrugated and consumer packaging. Following
the November 2, 2018 acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging,
WestRock Company became the ultimate parent of the WRKCo Inc. References
to "WestRock" and the "company" refer to the business
of WestRock Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis for periods
on or after November 2, 2018 and to WRKCo (formerly known as WestRock
Company) and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis for periods prior
to November 2, 2018.
