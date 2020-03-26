Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Weyerhaeuser Company Related Research Credit Opinion: Weyerhaeuser Company: Update following recent affirmation at Baa2 stable Peer Snapshot: Weyerhaeuser Company - December 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's affirms Weyerhaeuser's Baa2 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable Peer Snapshot: Weyerhaeuser Company - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Weyerhaeuser Company Rating Action: Moody's rates Weyerhaeuser's new senior unsecured notes Baa2 26 Mar 2020 Approximately $6 billion of rated debt Toronto, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Weyerhaeuser Company's ("Weyerhaeuser") proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2030. The notes will be unsecured senior obligations of Weyerhaeuser and will rank equally with the company's existing unsecured senior indebtedness. Weyerhaeuser intends to use most of the net proceeds of this offering to redeem all or a portion of the company's 2021 maturities. Weyerhaeuser's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook are unchanged. Assignments: ..Issuer: Weyerhaeuser Company ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2 RATINGS RATIONALE Weyerhaeuser Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) its very large and diversified timberland position, with approximately 11 million acres, 2) leading market positions in lumber, oriented strandboard (OSB) and engineered wood product (EWP) manufacturing, 3) good timberland coverage of debt, and 4) excellent liquidity. The company's timberland holdings provide significant financial flexibility by generating recurring operating earnings, offering debt reduction capabilities and enhancing liquidity. Weyerhaeuser receives two notches of lift to its credit rating attributed to Moody's estimate of the company's timberland value relative to its adjusted debt (3x estimated timberland value/adjusted debt as of December 2019). Weyerhaeuser is constrained by the volatility of its wood products business (currently about a third of EBITDA) and the lack of free cash flow due to the high payout nature of its real estate investment trust (REIT) structure. We expect that Weyerhaeuser's leverage will decline to around 4.5x (from 5.3x December 2019) in 2020 and to 4x in 2021, as wood product prices normalize from weak levels in 2019. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The paper and forest products sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. However, in most jurisdictions, the paper and forest products industry has been deemed as an essential industry given the requirement for various fiber based products, including tissue, breathing masks and paper based medical gowns. Nonetheless, the impact on Weyerhaeuser's credit profile, could leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Weyerhaeuser remains vulnerable to the outbreak as it continues to spread. Logistics disruptions may temporarily slow the distribution of products from impacted areas, however, the impact on global demand will likely be far worse. This will result in oversupply across many regions, which may limit the price recovery for some of Weyerhaeuser's products. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Weyerhaeuser has excellent liquidity, with about $1.6 billion of liquidity sources to cover about $160 million of cash consumption after dividends and capital expenditures over the next four quarters. The company has $139 million of cash (December 2019), about $1.3 billion of availability on a $1.5 billion committed bank line (which matures in January 2025) and $145 million from the announced timberland sale in Montana (which is expected to close in Q2 2020). In addition, the company has a very large unencumbered asset base (most notably its timberland holdings) that can be used to augment liquidity. The company was well in compliance with its net worth and debt-to-capital financial covenants at December 2019 and Moody's expects that to continue. The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Weyerhaeuser will maintain excellent liquidity and strong timber asset coverage as the company's leverage declines to towards 4x in 2021 as wood product prices recover from recent lows. We expect that average lumber prices will increase 5% and average OSB prices will increase 10% in 2020 compared to 2019, as recent capacity curtailments take out some of the slack in the market. However, we expect that wood products and timber demand will be negatively impacted in 2020 due to a decrease in economic activity, including industrial shut downs, as the coronavirus spreads. Weyerhaeuser's principal business is growing trees, which provides carbon capture and an environmental benefit. However, as a manufacturing company, Weyerhaeuser is moderately exposed to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. Weyerhaeuser is a public company with well-established governance structures. As a REIT, the company regularly distributes a significant portion of its cash to its shareholders. Weyerhaeuser is also currently above its public net leverage target of below 3.5x (4.9x as of December 2019), and we expect that the company will improve its leverage through projected EBITDA growth and/or non-core asset sales. Factors that could lead to an upgrade: » If the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA approaches 2.5x (adjusted per Moody's standard definitions, 5.3x December 2019) on a sustainable basis » Moody's estimate of timber asset value to adjusted debt coverage exceeds 2x (3x as of December 2019) and; » Liquidity remains strong. Factors that could lead to a downgrade: » If adjusted debt to EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.0x (adjusted per Moody's standard definitions, 5.3x December 2019), or » Moody's estimate of timber asset coverage deteriorates to less than 1.5x (3x as of December 2019). The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Weyerhaeuser is a timber-REIT with about 11 million acres of company-owned and leased commercial forestland. Weyerhaeuser is also a leading producer of lumber, oriented strandboard and engineered wood products. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ed Sustar

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

