Moody's rates Wrench Group's term loan add-on B2

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to Wrench Group LLC's ("Wrench Group") $150 million add-on to its first lien senior secured term loan facility to fund acquisitions. The company also assigned a B2 rating to the company's $75 million revolver due April 2025. There are no changes to Wrench Group's existing ratings, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B2 rating on the company's existing credit facilities The outlook remains stable.

"Wrench's term loan add-on provides liquidity for the company to execute its debt funded acquisition strategy. Strong operating performance from the company's non-discretionary service offerings will drive leverage toward mid 6x by year end 2023," said Moody's analyst, Justin Remsen.

The B2 rating assigned to the $150 million add-on to the first lien senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility is the same as the existing first lien term loan due to its equivalent priority ranking. The B2 rating on the first lien is rated one-notch above the B3 CFR, reflecting debt cushion from the second lien term loan and non-debt claims. While the company's additional first lien debt reduces support to the first lien ratings, it is not reduced sufficiently to result in a change in rating.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wrench Group LLC

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wrench Group's B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage, aggressive acquisition strategy, risks inherent to financial sponsor ownership, and highly competitive fragmented market environment. The rating also reflects the non-discretionary nature of Wrench Group's home repair services (primarily heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC)) providing steady demand and a track record of organic revenue growth throughout the economic cycle, the company's ability to de-lever through acquisition and earnings growth, and its position as a larger player in the home services space with stronger geographical and customer diversification relative to smaller, local competitors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wrench Group will balance its growth through acquisition strategy with de-levering the balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x, EBITA to interest is sustained above 3.0x, good liquidity is maintained, and the company maintains a more conservative financial policy.

The rating could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, EBITA to interest is sustained below 1.0x, and liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Wrench Group, LLC through its subsidiaries, operates as a provider of home repair services for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water quality, and electrical equipment to 26 markets in the US. The company is majority-owned by Leonard Green & Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Justin Remsen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

