Moody's rates Wyndham Destination's planned secured note issuance Ba3, no change to Ba3 CFR

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba3 rating to Wyndham Destinations' planned secured note issuance.
The company's other ratings are unchanged, including its Ba3
Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating,
and existing secured note rating of Ba3. The outlook remains negative.
Net proceeds from the planned $500 million issuance will be used
for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment
of outstanding indebtedness under the secured revolving credit facility,
the future repayment of the 5.625% secured notes due March
2021 and the payment of related fees and expenses.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Wyndham Destinations
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wyndham Destinations' Ba3 credit profile benefits from its large scale
-- it is the largest vacation ownership company, by
revenue, and operates the largest timeshare exchange network in
terms of number of members. The company also benefits from its
licensing agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Ba1 negative),
its brand and geographic diversification and the stability of the timeshare
exchange business and recurring property management fees. In the
short run, Wyndham Destinations' credit profile will be dominated
by the length of time that the timeshare industry continues to be highly
disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption
and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include
the higher risk profile of the timeshare development and finance segment,
including high default rates associated with timeshare consumer receivables,
a higher capital investment requirement than its exchange business,
and a reliance on the securitization market to recycle consumer receivables
so that capital can be made available for other corporate objectives,
including returns to shareholders. The company is also constrained
by its high leverage, which Moody's estimates will be above 5.0x
until at least the end of 2021. The company's SGL-2 Speculative
Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's good cash balances and fully
drawn revolving credit facility. We expect these cash balances
will be sufficient to cover cash needs in 2020.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued weakness
caused by the disruption related to the spread of the coronavirus,
and the resulting macroeconomic weakness, could pressure Wyndham
Destinations' earnings further and result in debt/EBITDA as high as 6.0x
through 2021.
Wyndham Destinations' liquidity is good with cash balances of about $1
billion at March 31, 2020, including proceeds from the full
drawdown of its $1.0 billion senior secured revolver due
2023. Moody's forecasts this level of cash will be sufficient to
cover the company's required inventory investment, accounts receivable
originations, debt service requirements and capital expenditures
through 2020. The company just entered into an amendment with its
revolver lenders to modify the financial maintenance covenants t through
April 2022. Moody's views the company as having modest access to
alternative liquidity in a distressed scenario including the sale of receivables.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded further in the near term if the company's
liquidity weakened in any way or if the recovery is delayed beyond our
base assumptions. The ratings could also be downgraded if indications
are that the company cannot de-lever to below 5.25x.
The outlook could be revised to stable if the impacts from the spread
of the coronavirus stabilizes, resorts open and vacation ownership
interest sales increase, enabling the company to maintain debt/EBITDA
below 5.25x. Ratings could be upgraded if the company is
able to maintain leverage below 4.75x with EBITA/interest expense
around 4.5x.
Wyndham Destinations is the largest vacation ownership company in the
industry and operates the largest timeshare exchange business.
Wyndham Destinations develops and sells vacation ownership (timeshare)
intervals to individual consumers and provides consumer financing in connection
with these sales. It also provides management services to hotels,
rental properties, and vacation ownership resorts. 2019 net
revenues were approximately $4 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
