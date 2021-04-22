Moody's rates goeasy's senior unsecured notes due in 2026 Ba3; outlook is stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba3 rating to goeasy Ltd.'s (goeasy) proposed senior unsecured notes due in 2026. The Ba3 long-term corporate family rating of the parent company, goeasy Ltd., is unaffected. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: goeasy Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 rating assigned to the proposed notes due in 2026 is based on goeasy's ba3 standalone assessment, the priority and proportion of the notes in goeasy's debt capital structure, and the strength of the notes' asset coverage. Terms of the notes are consistent with those of goeasy's existing senior unsecured notes. Proceeds of the transaction will be used to finance the recently announced acquisition of LendCare Holdings Inc.

The rating reflects Moody's view of goeasy's ba3 standalone assessment, which is supported by its solid franchise as a leading provider of alternative financial services within Government of Canada's (Aaa stable) subprime consumer lending market, supporting its strong profitability. The ratings take into consideration goeasy's solid capitalization but also incorporates the risks to creditors resulting from the company's evolving funding profile and susceptibility to regulatory threats to its pricing and business practices. Moody's also expects deterioration in asset quality through second half of 2021, as government stimulus supporting Canadian consumers through the coronavirus pandemic diminishes.

The ratings also reflect the benefits to creditors from goeasy's revenue diversity and access to untapped verticals made possible via the LendCare acquisition. While the transaction carries integration risks, Moody's believes these are mitigated by goeasy management's strong performance record and experience in the Canadian consumer finance market, including point-of-sale channels via its continuing partnership with PayBright.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that goeasy will maintain strong profitability and its capital position will remain solid over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the limitations of the current operating environment score of B2 for consumer finance companies, which combines macro and industry risks, rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, improvement in liquidity and better diversification of funding sources while maintaining strong profitability and capital would be positive for the ratings. An upgrade of the operating environment score could lead to a ratings upgrade.

goeasy's corporate family rating could be downgraded if the company encounters unexpected challenges with the integration of LendCare. Additionally, a material deterioration in capital, profitability and/or liquidity, could also lead to a ratings downgrade. A reduction in unencumbered assets available to support unsecured creditors would pressure the senior unsecured rating. Likewise, a downgrade of the corporate family rating would likely lead to a downgrade of the senior unsecured rating, from which it is derived.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

