Moody's rates new Apache senior notes Ba1

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba1 rating to Apache Corporation's (Apache) proposed senior unsecured
notes offering. Apache's existing ratings, including
its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and negative outlook remain
unchanged. The proceeds from the proposed offering will be used
to fund an announced tender offer for outstanding senior notes and repay
revolver borrowings.
"This senior notes offering extends Apache's debt maturity
profile and liquidity runway to weather this period of low oil and gas
prices," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior
Vice President.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Apache Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Apache's proposed and existing senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1,
the same as the CFR. The company's revolving credit facility and
senior notes are all unsecured with no subsidiary guarantees. The
new senior notes will be used to fund a simultaneously announced tender
offer for existing senior notes spread across multiple maturities,
but targeting nearer-term maturities. The remaining proceeds
will be used to repay revolver borrowings, with the overall transaction
supporting the company's good liquidity position (SGL-2)
by extending its maturity profile and increasing available borrowing capacity
on its revolver.
Apache's Ba1 CFR reflects the benefits of its large asset base that is
diversified geographically, geologically and by hydrocarbon.
Its mix of unconventional and conventional reservoirs moderates its capital
intensity compared to its more shale focused peers. Apache's property
portfolio benefits from having producing assets in the North Sea and Egypt
that provide exposure to Brent oil pricing and generates meaningful cash
flow even in a low oil price environment. This adds diversification
to its large acreage position in the Permian Basin. The company
also has a prospective acreage position in Suriname with three discoveries
to date. This could prove to be a very valuable asset, but
this requires significant development and therefore production and cash
flow generation will not begin for several more years.
The company is challenged by high debt levels and weak credit metrics
relative to similarly rated peers even prior to the oil price collapse
in March 2020. Apache has substantially cut its dividend and capital
spending to minimize negative free cash flow in 2020 and generate free
cash flow as commodity prices recover to reduce debt. These decisive
steps will enable the company to maintain solid liquidity and achieve
some debt reduction in 2021. However, low capital investment
will drive declining production and reserves that will result in higher
E&P leverage metrics, while cash flow based credit metrics are
expected to be weaker than most peers even when oil prices recover to
$50/bbl or higher.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain pace of recovery in oil prices
over the remainder of 2020 and 2021. If commodity price recovery
is limited, then declines in production and reserves could accelerate
and Apache's metrics will not improve to levels supportive of its Ba1
rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Apache's ratings could be downgraded if commodity prices remain low,
the company's production and reserves fall faster than Moody's forecasts
or if debt reduction over the medium term falls short of expectations.
Retained Cash Flow (RCF)/Debt sustained below 20%, Leveraged
Full-Cycle Ratio (LFCR) sustained below 1x, or Debt/PD above
$12/boe could result in a ratings downgrade.
In order for a ratings upgrade to be considered, Apache has to substantially
reduce outstanding debt and grow production and reserves funded with internally
generated cash flow at competitive returns in a more supportive commodity
price environment. A LFCR above 1.5x, RCF/Debt above
30%, and Debt/PD approaching $8/boe could support
a ratings upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Apache Corporation is a large independent exploration and production company
headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates in
the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, with
acreage spanning the Midland, Delaware and Central Basin Platform
sub-basins. Core international operating areas are in Egypt
and the North Sea, and an exploration program is underway in Suriname.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
