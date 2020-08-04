Moody's rates new Boardwalk Pipeline senior notes Baa3

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to Boardwalk Pipelines, LP's (Boardwalk) proposed
senior unsecured notes offering. Boardwalk's existing Baa3
senior unsecured ratings and stable outlook are unchanged. The
proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance an upcoming maturity
and for general corporate purposes.
"This senior notes offering proactively refinances a February 2021
maturity at one of Boardwalk's subsidiaries, maintaining its
sound liquidity," commented Pete Speer, Moody's
Senior Vice President.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Boardwalk Pipelines, LP
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Boardwalk's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings are supported by the largely
fee-based nature of its revenue backed by firm capacity reservations
and limited direct commodity price risk. The ratings also benefit
from Loews Corporation's (A3 stable) sole ownership and ability to provide
support. The partnership's low distribution payout helped Boardwalk
manage its recontracting risks by providing it with the flexibility to
internally fund capital projects or repay debt to maintain its financial
leverage within a range supportive of its rating.
The partnership has limited direct exposure to the negative effects of
the coronavirus, in particular the collapse in oil prices and demand
for refined products. Its primary business is natural gas transportation
on its interstate pipelines that benefit from fee-based capacity
reservation contracts that render stable cash flows with little effect
from volume fluctuations. Boardwalk has managed through the roll
of its legacy pipeline contract cliff and transitioned its customer base
into users of natural gas (demand pull) from producers of natural gas
(producer push). Although reduced from years past, approximately
35% of Boardwalk's projected operating revenues under committed
firm agreements as of June 30, 2020 will be generated from contracts
with natural gas producers. However, the substantial majority
of these counterparties are investment grade rated.
Boardwalk's natural gas liquids transportation and storage assets
are similarly fee-based and benefit from volumes driven by users
of NGLs, including petrochemical producers. While petrochemical
companies face the headwinds of global economic weakness and corresponding
decline in demand and pricing for chemicals, the negative effect
on Boardwalk's NGL volumes looks likely to be limited.
Boardwalk's senior notes issuance will ultimately fund the repayment
of $440 million of senior notes that mature in February 2021 at
its pipeline subsidiary Texas Gas, with any residual funds used
for general corporate purposes, including growth capital or to repay
revolver borrowings. The partnership's next senior notes
maturity is $300 million in June 2022 at its pipeline subsidiary
Gulf South. At July 31, 2020, Boardwalk had $1.2
billion available on its $1.475 billion revolving credit
facility that matures in May 2022, providing ample liquidity given
the partnership's stable cash flow generation and limited working
capital requirements.
The rating outlook is stable based on Moody's expectation that continued
execution on capital projects and restrained distributions will enable
the partnership to manage its financial leverage and maintain strong liquidity
in line with its Baa3 ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
If leverage were to increase more than expected because of project cost
overruns or faster than anticipated earnings deterioration in the existing
business then Boardwalk could be downgraded. Debt/EBITDA above
5x could result in a ratings downgrade.
In order for Boardwalk's ratings to be upgraded, its financial leverage
would have to be sustained below 4.5x while also maintaining strong
distribution coverage and moderate volume risk in its businesses.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Boardwalk Pipelines, LP is an operating partnership subsidiary of
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), an indirect wholly
owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation. BWP fully and unconditionally
guarantees Boardwalk's debt. Boardwalk's operations are primarily
focused on transporting natural gas throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwestern
US through its interstate pipeline subsidiaries: Gulf South Pipeline
Company, LP (Gulf South, Baa2 stable) and Texas Gas Transmission,
LLC (Texas Gas, Baa2 stable). Boardwalk also owns and operates
natural gas storage facilities and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline
and storage facilities.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
