Moody's rates new Boardwalk Pipeline senior notes Baa3

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Boardwalk Pipelines, LP's (Boardwalk) proposed senior unsecured notes offering. Boardwalk's existing Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and stable outlook are unchanged. The proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance an upcoming maturity and for general corporate purposes.

"This senior notes offering proactively refinances a February 2021 maturity at one of Boardwalk's subsidiaries, maintaining its sound liquidity," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Boardwalk Pipelines, LP

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Boardwalk's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings are supported by the largely fee-based nature of its revenue backed by firm capacity reservations and limited direct commodity price risk. The ratings also benefit from Loews Corporation's (A3 stable) sole ownership and ability to provide support. The partnership's low distribution payout helped Boardwalk manage its recontracting risks by providing it with the flexibility to internally fund capital projects or repay debt to maintain its financial leverage within a range supportive of its rating.

The partnership has limited direct exposure to the negative effects of the coronavirus, in particular the collapse in oil prices and demand for refined products. Its primary business is natural gas transportation on its interstate pipelines that benefit from fee-based capacity reservation contracts that render stable cash flows with little effect from volume fluctuations. Boardwalk has managed through the roll of its legacy pipeline contract cliff and transitioned its customer base into users of natural gas (demand pull) from producers of natural gas (producer push). Although reduced from years past, approximately 35% of Boardwalk's projected operating revenues under committed firm agreements as of June 30, 2020 will be generated from contracts with natural gas producers. However, the substantial majority of these counterparties are investment grade rated.

Boardwalk's natural gas liquids transportation and storage assets are similarly fee-based and benefit from volumes driven by users of NGLs, including petrochemical producers. While petrochemical companies face the headwinds of global economic weakness and corresponding decline in demand and pricing for chemicals, the negative effect on Boardwalk's NGL volumes looks likely to be limited.

Boardwalk's senior notes issuance will ultimately fund the repayment of $440 million of senior notes that mature in February 2021 at its pipeline subsidiary Texas Gas, with any residual funds used for general corporate purposes, including growth capital or to repay revolver borrowings. The partnership's next senior notes maturity is $300 million in June 2022 at its pipeline subsidiary Gulf South. At July 31, 2020, Boardwalk had $1.2 billion available on its $1.475 billion revolving credit facility that matures in May 2022, providing ample liquidity given the partnership's stable cash flow generation and limited working capital requirements.

The rating outlook is stable based on Moody's expectation that continued execution on capital projects and restrained distributions will enable the partnership to manage its financial leverage and maintain strong liquidity in line with its Baa3 ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

If leverage were to increase more than expected because of project cost overruns or faster than anticipated earnings deterioration in the existing business then Boardwalk could be downgraded. Debt/EBITDA above 5x could result in a ratings downgrade.

In order for Boardwalk's ratings to be upgraded, its financial leverage would have to be sustained below 4.5x while also maintaining strong distribution coverage and moderate volume risk in its businesses.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Boardwalk Pipelines, LP is an operating partnership subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation. BWP fully and unconditionally guarantees Boardwalk's debt. Boardwalk's operations are primarily focused on transporting natural gas throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwestern US through its interstate pipeline subsidiaries: Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP (Gulf South, Baa2 stable) and Texas Gas Transmission, LLC (Texas Gas, Baa2 stable). Boardwalk also owns and operates natural gas storage facilities and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline and storage facilities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Speer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

