Moody's rates new CNX notes B1.

New York, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B1 rating to $500 million new senior unsecured guaranteed notes offered by CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX"). All of the company's other ratings, including its Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1 rating on its existing senior unsecured notes, remain unchanged. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Concurrently with the offer of the new $500 million new senior unsecured notes maturing in 2031, CNX launched a tender offer to repurchase $350 million of its outstanding $700 million senior unsecured notes due in 2027. The company plans to use the remaining proceeds from the placement of the new notes to repay amounts outstanding under its $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, extending its maturities and adding to its liquidity.

Rating Assigned:

..Issuer: CNX Resources Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes are rated B1 at the same level as existing senior unsecured notes of CNX and one notch below CNX's Ba3 CFR, given the significant size of the $1.3 billion secured credit facility, that has a priority claim and security over substantially all of the E&P assets. All CNX's notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by restricted subsidiaries (excluding CNX Midstream Partners LP, the wholly owned midstream subsidiary supporting CNX's operations and funded on a non-recourse basis to CNX).

CNX's Ba3 CFR reflects its durable operating profile and a track record of successful reserve replacement supported by low-cost production, efficient capital allocation and development of its proved reserves. CNX does not target growth in production in the near term and focuses on maximizing capital efficiency and cash flow. The credit profile assessment incorporates the risks of CNX's single basin concentration in Appalachia, subjecting its natural gas production to volatile basis differentials, that the company consistently hedges.

CNX maintains good liquidity supported by its operating cash flow and significant committed bank credit facilities. CNX consistently hedges its natural gas price risk and maintains a significant hedging book. The company currently manages unusually high level of financial settlements that drive high working capital requirements as a result of high and volatile natural gas prices. CNX maintains committed $1.3 billion secured revolving credit facility that matures in October 2026. The facility has a borrowing base of $2.25 billion and an elected commitment of $1.3 billion. As of June 30, 2022, CNX reported about $1.1 billion availability under its secured credit facility and full compliance under the covenants. The facility includes two financial covenants (a maximum net leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum current ratio of 1x) and Moody's expects CNX to maintain headroom for future compliance with covenants though 2023. CNX also benefits from an extended maturity profile, with the next bond maturity being $330 million convertible notes due in 2026 (unrated).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CNX will maintain a balanced approach in allocating its cash flow between debt reduction and shareholder distributions and will maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

CNX's ratings may be upgraded if it demonstrates replacement of reserves amid modest growth in production and a continued recovery in the natural gas sector. The ratings could be upgraded if CNX continues to reduce its debt, with debt/production declining towards $6,000/boe and RCF/debt at above 30%, with sustained good liquidity and solid capital returns, with LFCR maintained above 1.5x.

Deteriorating cash margins, capital returns and operating cash flow or a substantial increase in leverage with RCF/debt declining below 20% could result in a downgrade of the ratings.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CNX Resources Corporation is a sizable publicly traded independent exploration and production company operating in the Appalachian Basin. It controls substantial resources in Marcellus and Utica Shale.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elena Nadtotchi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

