Moody's rates new Hess Midstream senior notes Ba2

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Hess Midstream Operations LP's (HESM Opco) proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes. The company's existing ratings, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), were not affected by this offering and the outlook remains stable. HESM Opco is the operating subsidiary of publicly traded Hess Midstream LP.

"This notes issuance will repay revolver borrowings that funded Hess Midstream's repurchase of $400 million of its shares from its sponsors, Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "While this will increase financial leverage, the company has visible EBITDA growth this year to return leverage to its 3x target, right in line with levels expected for its Ba1 rating."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hess Midstream Operations LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

HESM Opco's Ba1 CFR is supported by its growing EBITDA and asset scale, with EBITDA approaching $1 billion in 2022. The rating is underpinned by its strong contractual relationship with its primary counterparty, Hess Corporation (HES, Ba1 positive), and its strategically located and integrated asset base. Additionally, the company's cash flow is tied to midstream services which are fully contracted, 100% fee-based, and structured to minimize commodity price and volume risk. HESM Opco's rating is constrained by its basin concentration and its customer concentration and corresponding counterparty risk.

Providing further support to HESM Opco's ratings is it moderate financial leverage relative to similarly rated peers, solid distribution coverage, moderate growth capital investment and free cash flow profile. Management has laid out clear parameters whereby the company will periodically return additional capital to shareholders through debt funded share repurchases. The $400 million share repurchase increased HESM Opco's leverage (Debt/EBITDA) above 3x but with clear visibility for organic deleveraging to below 3x by the end of 2022 driven by contractually supported EBITDA growth. The Ba1 rating thereby incorporates the potential for these periodic recapitalizations, but with a clear expectation that HESM Opco will adhere to its financial policy and 3x leverage target.

HESM Opco's new senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, consistent with its existing senior notes ratings. The notes are rated one-notch below the Ba1 CFR in consideration of the priority claim that its $1.0 billion secured revolving credit facility and $400 million term loan have relative to the company's assets. The revolver and term loan are pari passu with respect to one another and are both rated Baa1, or three notches above the CFR because of their priority position in the capital structure. The secured facilities are secured by HESM Opco's 100% owned assets and equity in its subsidiaries while the unsecured notes are the beneficiary of upstream guarantees on a senior unsecured basis from wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries.

HESM Opco's outlook is stable, reflecting the stability of its cash flow and expectation that it will continue to manage its leverage in line with its 3x target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In order for HESM Opco to be upgraded to investment-grade, its primary counterparty HES would have to be upgraded to Baa3 but also the company would have to diversify its basin exposure while maintaining its strong contract structures and low financial leverage. A wholly unsecured capital structure would also be expected for an upgrade.

HESM Opco could be downgraded should leverage exceed 3.5x, or should contract structure erode resulting in increased cash flow volatility and leverage. Should HES be downgraded, HESM Opco would be similarly downgraded given its customer concentration with HES.

Hess Midstream LP is a publicly traded midstream energy company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary Hess Midstream Operations LP, which owns all the entity's operating assets and issues all of its debt. The company provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and pipelines, processing and storage, terminals and rail connectivity, and water gathering and disposal services to its primary customer, Hess Corporation, in its Bakken Shale operations. Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners each own 50% of HESM's non-economic general partner and around 41% each the equity ownership in HESM, on a consolidated basis, with about 18% owned by the public, following the recent secondary offering and share repurchase transactions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Speer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

