Moody's rates new Loews Corporation senior notes A3

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to Loews Corporation's (Loews) proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes. Loews existing ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured rating, and stable outlook are not affected by this offering. The proceeds from the notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

"This notes offering will add additional cash liquidity to Loews, enhancing its financial flexibility to weather the challenges of the coronavirus induced economic recession," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Management is also proactively addressing an upcoming debt maturity and therefore we expect Loews' parent company financial leverage metrics to be restored over the medium term."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Loews Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Loews' A3 senior unsecured ratings are supported by its conservative financial policies, including holding cash and marketable securities at the parent company that are well in excess of the parent's outstanding debt. Moody's analysis starts with the individual credit profiles of its controlled subsidiaries. The two largest and most important subsidiaries are CNA Financial Corporation (CNA, Baa2 stable) and Boardwalk Pipelines, LP (Boardwalk, Baa3 stable), both of which pay dividends to Loews and represent the primary source of ongoing cash flow for the parent company's own debt service and dividends. Loews' credit strength is superior to its subsidiaries, reflecting its strong stand-alone financial flexibility and the non-recourse nature of its subsidiary debt. This structure gives Loews the option, but not the obligation, to support its subsidiaries using its parent company resources while maintaining significant financial capacity to service its own debt requirements. This stand-alone financial strength more than offsets the structural subordination of Loews' creditors to the debt at its operating subsidiaries.

The proposed senior notes offering will add more cash to Loews' already substantial cash and investments balance held at the parent company, which totaled $3.1 billion at March 31, 2020. While this debt issuance will increase Loews' stand-alone financial leverage and lower interest coverage, Moody's expects this to be temporary and that the company's stand-alone credit metrics will be restored over the medium term. The additional liquidity bolsters Loews' financial flexibility to manage through the current economic recession and weakness in capital markets while potentially providing some support to its subsidiaries. The company is also very proactively addressing its $500 million senior notes maturity in May 2023.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. While not immune to these effects, CNA and Boardwalk have stable outlooks because the direct adverse impacts do not appear to be material to these companies' credit quality.

Loews' outlook is stable, consistent with the stable outlooks on its key subsidiaries. This is also based on Moody's expectation that Loews' support of its subsidiaries is likely to be limited and that management will be prudent with respect to share repurchases or acquisitions to maintain the company's financial flexibility through this unprecedented economic and capital market shock brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if CNA or Boardwalk are downgraded or if the parent company's cash and investment balances were to substantially decline on a sustained basis as a result of providing financial support to its subsidiaries, acquisitions or share repurchases. An increase in leverage or decrease in interest coverage at the parent company level could also result in a downgrade of the rating.

The rating could be upgraded if Loews cash flow diversification is increased, substantially reducing its dependence on CNA or if the rated subsidiaries are upgraded and Loews enhances its stand-alone financial position at the parent company level.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Loews Corporation is a holding company that is engaged in the following businesses through its controlled subsidiaries: interstate natural gas and natural gas liquids transportation and storage through Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; underwriting of property and casualty insurance through CNA Financial Corporation; the ownership and management of hotels through its subsidiary Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (unrated); and rigid plastic packaging and recycled resins manufacturing through Altium Packaging, LLC (B2 stable). Loews also maintains a large portfolio of cash and marketable securities at the parent company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Speer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

