Moody's rates new Loews Corporation senior notes A3

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
an A3 rating to Loews Corporation's (Loews) proposed issuance of
senior unsecured notes. Loews existing ratings, including
its A3 senior unsecured rating, and stable outlook are not affected
by this offering. The proceeds from the notes issuance will be
used for general corporate purposes.
"This notes offering will add additional cash liquidity to Loews,
enhancing its financial flexibility to weather the challenges of the coronavirus
induced economic recession," commented Pete Speer, Moody's
Senior Vice President. "Management is also proactively addressing
an upcoming debt maturity and therefore we expect Loews' parent
company financial leverage metrics to be restored over the medium term."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Loews Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Loews' A3 senior unsecured ratings are supported by its conservative
financial policies, including holding cash and marketable securities
at the parent company that are well in excess of the parent's outstanding
debt. Moody's analysis starts with the individual credit
profiles of its controlled subsidiaries. The two largest and most
important subsidiaries are CNA Financial Corporation (CNA, Baa2
stable) and Boardwalk Pipelines, LP (Boardwalk, Baa3 stable),
both of which pay dividends to Loews and represent the primary source
of ongoing cash flow for the parent company's own debt service and dividends.
Loews' credit strength is superior to its subsidiaries, reflecting
its strong stand-alone financial flexibility and the non-recourse
nature of its subsidiary debt. This structure gives Loews the option,
but not the obligation, to support its subsidiaries using its parent
company resources while maintaining significant financial capacity to
service its own debt requirements. This stand-alone financial
strength more than offsets the structural subordination of Loews' creditors
to the debt at its operating subsidiaries.
The proposed senior notes offering will add more cash to Loews' already
substantial cash and investments balance held at the parent company,
which totaled $3.1 billion at March 31, 2020.
While this debt issuance will increase Loews' stand-alone
financial leverage and lower interest coverage, Moody's expects
this to be temporary and that the company's stand-alone credit
metrics will be restored over the medium term. The additional liquidity
bolsters Loews' financial flexibility to manage through the current
economic recession and weakness in capital markets while potentially providing
some support to its subsidiaries. The company is also very proactively
addressing its $500 million senior notes maturity in May 2023.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. While not immune to these
effects, CNA and Boardwalk have stable outlooks because the direct
adverse impacts do not appear to be material to these companies' credit
quality.
Loews' outlook is stable, consistent with the stable outlooks
on its key subsidiaries. This is also based on Moody's expectation
that Loews' support of its subsidiaries is likely to be limited
and that management will be prudent with respect to share repurchases
or acquisitions to maintain the company's financial flexibility through
this unprecedented economic and capital market shock brought on by the
coronavirus pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be downgraded if CNA or Boardwalk are downgraded or
if the parent company's cash and investment balances were to substantially
decline on a sustained basis as a result of providing financial support
to its subsidiaries, acquisitions or share repurchases. An
increase in leverage or decrease in interest coverage at the parent company
level could also result in a downgrade of the rating.
The rating could be upgraded if Loews cash flow diversification is increased,
substantially reducing its dependence on CNA or if the rated subsidiaries
are upgraded and Loews enhances its stand-alone financial position
at the parent company level.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Investment Holding Companies
and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Loews Corporation is a holding
company that is engaged in the following businesses through its controlled
subsidiaries: interstate natural gas and natural gas liquids transportation
and storage through Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; underwriting
of property and casualty insurance through CNA Financial Corporation;
the ownership and management of hotels through its subsidiary Loews Hotels
Holding Corporation (unrated); and rigid plastic packaging and recycled
resins manufacturing through Altium Packaging, LLC (B2 stable).
Loews also maintains a large portfolio of cash and marketable securities
at the parent company.
