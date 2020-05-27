Moody´s rates proposed certificados bursatiles 2020 of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Mexico, May 27, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") assigned Baa1 Global Scale and Aaa.mx Mexican National Scale ratings to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV's (GAP) proposed senior unsecured variable rate certificados bursatiles due 2025 (GAP 20-2) and senior unsecured fixed rate certificados bursatiles due 2030 (GAP 20-3). The proposed certificados bursatiles will be the first and second draw down, respectively, under GAP's MXN 42.2 billion certificados bursatiles (local short and long term revolving) program with a five-year tenor. Together GAP 20-2 and GAP 20-3 issuances may not exceed MXN4.2 billion. Moody's also assigned a P-2 Global Scale short term rating and an MX-1 Mexican National Scale short term rating to the program.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV

....Senior Unsecured CERTIFICADOS BURSATILES due 2025 (GAP 20-2), Assigned Baa1/Aaa.mx

....Senior Unsecured CERTIFICADOS BURSATILES due 2030 (GAP 20-3), Assigned Baa1/Aaa.mx

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned P-2/MX-1

The program allows for the issuance of peso, fixed or float, senior unsecured long and short term certificados bursatiles of up to MXN 42.2 billion on a revolving and mutually exclusive basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned Baa1 and Aaa.mx ratings consider that the proposed notes will be direct obligations for GAP (Issuer Ratings of Baa1/Aaa.mx negative) and assume the expected gradual increase in leverage over the next five years to up to MXN42.2 billion, the maximum amount allowed under the program. The P-2 and MX-1 ratings also take into consideration Moody's expectations that the outstanding short-term debt issuances under the program will not exceed MXN1 billion.

Moody's has reviewed the preliminary draft legal documentation provided to date related to the debt issuance. The assigned ratings assume that there will be no material variation from the drafts reviewed and that all agreements will be legally valid, binding and enforceable.

GAP's ratings reflect a strong financial performance and liquidity driven by solid passenger trends up until the breakout of the Coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, traffic increased 7.7% on GAP's airports (without including Montego Bay and Kingston). GAP's traffic is mostly origin and destination travelers with a diversified profile with international passengers representing 43% of total passengers (2019).

As of December 2019, GAP recorded a cash interest coverage (Funds From Operations + Interests / Interests) of 8.8x and a Funds From Operations / Debt ratio of 57%. GAP´s cash position as of April 30 was equivalent to MXN 12.2 billion while next maturities are due until January and February 2021 and amount USD 190 million. GAP has been implementing measures to contain the severe downturn in passengers through postponement of dividend payments or capital expenditures.

Higher leverage and weaker operations will cause GAP´s financial metrics to deteriorate although our expectation is that they will remain well positioned within the current ratings. GAP´s strong cash flow generation will partly offset the additional indebtedness leading to a Cash Interest Coverage averaging 3.4x and FFO/Debt 17% (average 2020-2021). The ratings also reflect GAP's solid market position in Mexico, serving economically important regions with relatively limited competition and a diversification of airlines and airport profiles.

GAP's negative outlook reflects the company's rising credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result of the implementation of travel restrictions and the uncertainties around traffic rebound prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook on the rating could be stabilized if, following the lifting of global air travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic performance, GAP's financial profile and key credit metrics improve to levels commensurate with the current rating, while the company maintains its adequate liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on GAP´s rating could develop if (1) the company´s FFO/debt ratio were to decline to 20% on a sustained basis; (2) its liquidity position deteriorates; (3) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures; or (4) a further deterioration in Mexico's sovereign creditworthiness.

PROFILE

GAP operates five out of the ten largest airports in the country and in total contributes with approximately 28% of the total air passengers in Mexico (2019). The airports are located in large metropolitan cities such as Guadalajara and Tijuana. These two airports along with the tourist destination airports of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos contribute with around 70% of GAP's total passenger traffic. On October 2018, GAP signed a concession contract with Airports Authority of Jamaica to operate Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica for a 25 period whose operation started on October 10, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV 's rating is between 01/01/2015 and 31/12/2019 (source: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 21/04/2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México has been informed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV that during the two-month period prior to the date hereof, no other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities referred to in this press release.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

