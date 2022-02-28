Moody's rates proposed certificados bursatiles 2022 of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA)

Mexico, February 28, 2022 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") assigned
debt ratings of Baa1 (global scale) and Aaa.mx (Mexico national
scale) to Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B.
DE C.V. (OMA) proposed senior unsecured variable rate certificados
bursátiles due 2027 (OMA 22) and senior unsecured fixed rate certificados
bursátiles due 2029 (OMA 22-2) guaranteed by Monterrey,
Culiacan and Chihuahua's airports.
The proposed certificados bursátiles will be the third and fourth
draw down, respectively, under OMA's MXN15 billion certificados
bursátiles (local long-term revolving) program with a five-year
tenor. Together OMA 22 and OMA 22-2 issuances may not exceed
MXN 4 billion. The outlook for all ratings is stable.
Assignments:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B.
DE C.V. (OMA)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1/Aaa.mx: (OMA 22)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1/Aaa.mx: (OMA 22-2)
Outlook: unchanged at stable
Moody's has reviewed the preliminary draft legal documentation provided
to date related to the debt issuance. The assigned ratings assume
that there will be no material variation from the drafts reviewed and
that all agreements will be legally valid, binding and enforceable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned Baa1 and Aaa.mx ratings are in line with OMA's Issuer
Ratings considering that the proposed notes will be senior unsecured direct
obligations for this company and rank pari-passu to its other debt
obligations outstanding. Proceeds will be used to refinance MXN2.7
billion of short term debt and to finance OMA's Master Development Plan.
Moody's credit view reflects the expectations that OMA will continue
registering a strong financial performance with Cash Interest Coverage
averaging 5.9x for the 2022-2023 period, while the
FFO to Debt ratio will average 41%. While OMA's cash position
as of December was equivalent to MXN5.9 billion, providing
ample cushion to debt maturities in the amount of MXN1.5 billion
due until 2023, the company approved a special dividend distribution
in December 2021 of MXN 4.3 billion which was paid on January 2022,
eroding OMA's cash position. As a result, Moody's expects
a deterioration of OMA's Retained Cash Flow (RCF) / Debt, which
could be nearby 0% during 2022. However, Moody's
expects that this metric will recover during 2023, and will increase
to roughly 20%.
OMA's credit quality reflects air traffic recovery during 2021.
Following an average 52.3% decrease in 2020, the traffic
on OMA's airports registered an important recovery through December 2021,
which now stands about 22.2% below 2019 levels. Moody's
expectations regarding passenger levels consider a gradual reversion from
the 2020 declining trend to a close full recovery towards 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The Global Scale ratings could be upgraded if OMA registers enplanements
above pre-pandemic levels on a sustainable basis, while maintaining
a strong liquidity position. In addition, an upgrade would
need to be supported by our assessment that the linkages with the Government
of Mexico will not have any material negative impact on OMA's credit profile.
Downward pressure on OMA´s rating could develop if (1) the company´s
FFO/debt ratio were to decline to 20% on a sustained basis;
(2) its liquidity position deteriorates; (3) it appeared likely that
the coronavirus outbreak had a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic
levels, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline
failures; or (4) a deterioration in Mexico's social and economic
trends.
PROFILE
OMA operates two out of the top 10 airports in the country and contributed
with 14.4% (2021) of the total air passengers in Mexico.
OMA's traffic is mostly origin and destination travelers (more than 98%),
and on average for the 2015-2019 period, 12.6%
were international passengers. The airport in the large metropolitan
city of Monterrey, along with the tourism destination airports of
Acapulco and Mazatlán, and the airports located in the municipality
of Culiacan and the state of Chihuahua (total of 6 airports), contribute
with more than 70% of OMA's revenues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA)'s rating is between 01/01/2016
and 31/12/2021(source: Financial Statements of Grupo Aeroportuario
del Centro Norte).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 24/11/2021.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
