Moody´s rates proposed certificados bursátiles 2020 of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Mexico, January 13, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") assigned A3 Global
Scale and Aaa.mx Mexican National Scale ratings to Grupo Aeroportuario
del Pacífico, SAB de CV's (GAP) proposed senior unsecured
variable rate certificados bursátiles due 2025 (GAP 20).
The proposed certificados bursátiles will be the seventh draw down
under GAP's MXN 15 billion certificados bursátiles (local short
and long term revolving) program with a five-year tenor.
GAP 20 certificados bursátiles issuance will be up to MXN 3 billion.
..Issuer: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico,
SAB de CV
....Senior Unsecured CERTIFICADOS BURSATILES
due 2025 (GAP 20), Assigned A3/Aaa.mx
The program allows for the issuance of peso or UDI-denominated
senior unsecured long and short term certificados bursátiles of
up to MXN 15 billion on a revolving and mutually exclusive basis.
The amount of the short term certificados bursátiles under the
program could be equaled to up to MXN 1 billion.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned A3 and Aaa.mx ratings consider that the proposed notes
will be direct obligations for GAP (Issuer Ratings of A3/Aaa.mx
stable) and assume the expected increase in leverage to up to MXN15 billion,
the maximum amount allowed under the program.
GAP's ratings reflect very strong financial performance driven by solid
passenger trends that are expected to continue. In 2019,
traffic increased 8.4% on GAP's airports (including Montego
Bay and Kingston, both in Jamaica). GAP's traffic is mostly
origin and destination travelers with a diversified profile with international
passengers representing around 42% of total passengers.
The strong traffic growth has supported very solid financial metrics.
Considering the MXN 3 billion in debt from GAP 20, we anticipate
that financial metrics will deteriorate but will remain positioned within
the current ratings leading to an estimated Cash Interest Coverage averaging
7.4x and FFO/Debt 39% (2019-2020).
The ratings also reflect GAP's solid market position in Mexico,
serving economically important regions with relatively limited competition.
GAP operates five out of ten top airports in the country and in total
contributes with approximately 28.2% of the total air passengers
in Mexico. The airports are located in large metropolitan cities
such as Guadalajara and Tijuana. These two airports along with
the tourist destination airports of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos contribute
with around 70% of GAP's total passenger traffic. On October
2018, GAP signed a concession contract with Airports Authority of
Jamaica to operate Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston,
Jamaica for a 25 period whose operation started on October 10, 2019.
The outlook is stable, reflecting GAP's strong performance and certain
characteristics that limit its exposure to the Government of Mexico (A3
negative): substantial international revenue, access to international
financing, and a transparent tariff-setting and regulatory
framework.
Moody's has reviewed the preliminary draft legal documentation provided
to date related to the debt issuance. The assigned ratings assume
that there will be no material variation from the drafts reviewed and
that all agreements will be legally valid, binding and enforceable.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
GAP's ratings could be upgraded if the company records cash interest coverage
ratios above 8.0x and funds from operations (FFO)/debt above 40%,
on a sustained basis, over the next 12-24 months.
In addition, an upgrade would need to be supported by our assessment
that its links with the Mexican government do not have any material negative
impact on GAP's credit profile.
Downward pressure could develop if GAP's credit metrics weaken because
of a sustained decline in passenger traffic, significant capital
spending overruns or excessive leverage, with its cash interest
coverage ratio below 5.0x or its FFO/debt below 30%,
both on a sustained basis.
GAP is a public company that trades in the Mexican stock exchange and
the New York Stock Exchange (BMV: GAP; NYSE:PAC).
The company operates 12 airports in Mexico under 50-year concessions
granted by the Government of Mexico (A3 negative). In addition,
it owns the concessions for the Sangster International Airport in Montego
Bay Jamaica (Government of Jamaica, B2 stable) and International
Airport Norman Manley in Kingston city, Jamaica.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV 's rating is between
01/01/2014 and 30/09/2019 (source: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 07/06/2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México
has been informed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB
de CV's that during the two-month period prior to the date hereof,
no other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities
referred to in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
