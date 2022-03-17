Moody's removes Benton, AR's negative outlook, affirms A1 issuer and utility ratings and A2 special tax rating

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 issuer rating for the City of Benton, AR as well as the A1 revenue bond rating for the Benton Combined Utility Enterprise, AR, and A2 rating for the Capital Improvement Revenue Bonds Series 2012 and 2015. The issuer rating is equivalent to a rating that we would assign to a typical General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) debt issue and is used as a reference for ratings assigned using the US Local Government General Obligation Debt methodology. Moody's has also removed the negative outlook for all rated debt of the city, including all rated special tax bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's moderately sized tax base that is growing and favorably located within the Little Rock (Aa1) metropolitan statistical area (MSA). The city is reliant on sales tax revenue and general fund reserves are below median. The debt burden is modest and pensions are slightly elevated.
The A1 rating for the city's utility reflects the moderately sized enterprise with a stable customer base, improving liquidity position driven by increased utility rates, modest debt burden and average legal provisions.
The A2 rating for the Capital Improvement Revenue Bonds (Franchise Fees) reflects the bonds broad revenue pledge, adequate legal provisions and adequate coverage despite a pledged revenue stream that fluctuates based on utility usage.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Issuer Rating
- Maintenance of higher operational reserves
- Diversification of revenue sources- Material increase of the city's tax base
Utility Enterprise
- Materially stronger liquidity position
- Significantly improved debt service coverage
Franchise Fees Special Tax Bonds
- Growth in pledged revenues, leading to a trend of materially improved debt service coverage
- Decline of debt profile
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Issuer Rating
- Trend of declining sales tax revenues
- Trend of operating deficits and narrowing reserves- Material contraction in the tax base- Significant increase of pension burden
Utility Enterprise
- Significant decline in debt service coverage
- Deterioration of the utilities reserve position
Franchise Fees Special Tax Bonds
- Decline in pledged revenues, leading to narrowing of debt service coverage
- Significant additional borrowing
LEGAL SECURITY
Issuer Rating
- Not applicable
Utility Debt
- The bonds are backed by a pledge of and payable from the net revenues derived from the operations and of the city's electric, water, and sewer facilities.
Franchise Fees Special Tax Bonds
- The bonds are backed by revenues derived by the city from all franchise fees collected from public utilities for the privilege of using streets, highways, and other public places in the city.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Not applicable
PROFILE
Benton, AR is located in Saline County, 22 miles southwest of Little Rock (Aa1) and within the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway MSA. The population of the city in 2019 was 35,700. The utility system, consisting of water, sewer and electric utilities is owned by the city and operated by the Benton Public Utility Commission. The utility serves about 12,400 residential electric customers and 15,000 residential sewer customers.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
