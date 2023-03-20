Moody's review Thevelia Holdings' ratings for upgrade

Hong Kong, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed under review for upgrade (i) Thevelia Holdings Limited's (Tricor) B2 corporate family rating (CFR); and (ii) the B2 rating on the existing $760 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2029, which was borrowed by Thevelia (US) LLC. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

Moody's has also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed EUR and USD-denominated senior secured first-lien term loans due in 2029, which have also been placed under review for upgrade. The proposed incremental term loans are co-borrowed by Thevelia (US) LLC and Thevelia Finance, Sarl. and are guaranteed by the vast majority of the group's companies. The outlook assigned on Thevelia Finance, Sarl. is ratings under review.

This rating action follows the announcement of the USD1.66 billion acquisition financing on 16 March 2023 by BPEA EQT to partially fund Tricor's proposed acquisition of Vistra Group Holdings (BVI) I Limited (B2 stable) and refinance Vistra's outstanding debt of $1.05 billion.

"The rating actions mainly reflects an expected improvement in Tricor's scale and business and geographical diversification from the acquisition of Vistra. The acquisition will create a combined entity that is a leader in the fund and corporate services sector globally with a strong position in Asia," said Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating actions also account for our expectation that Tricor's financial metrics will improve significantly over the next 1-2 years, driven by solid revenue growth and synergy benefits," adds Lau.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tricor has a modest scale but its pending acquisition of Vistra will significantly increase its revenue size, as well as enhance its business and geographical diversification. Its revenue will increase to over USD1.0 billion a year from around USD0.3 billion in 2022, a considerable scale in the global corporate services space. Vistra's operations in the fund administration business, as well as its exposure in EMEA and the Americas, will extend the footprint of the combined entity.

Prior to the acquisition, Tricor and Vistra were considered industry leaders in Asia because of their comprehensive product offerings in the region's fragmented business process services industry, which has benefited from thriving cross-border investment and business activities in the region. The companies' credit profiles are supported by sizeable recurring revenues and high customer diversification.

This rating action also accounts for the combined entity's strong profitability and low capital expenditure, which support positive free cash flow (FCF) generation. The combined entity's profitability and FCF will grow further because of cost efficiencies, cross-selling opportunities and revenue synergies.

Compared to its global peers, the combined entity will be less exposed to the risks stemming from tax and regulatory changes, given its Asia-focused operations, which will drive around 60% of its revenue.

Moody's expects the Tricor's financial leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to rise to about 7.1x (pro forma for the completion of the acquisition financing) in 2023 from 6.1x in 2022. Assuming an annual revenue growth of 8%-10%, higher earnings from synergies and modest debt reductions using excess cash at the closing, Tricor's leverage will decline to about 5.0x-6.0x in 2024-25. Its FCF/debt will also improve to 4%-6% from around 2.8% in 2023. Its adjusted EBITA/interest will grow to about 1.8x-2.3x from 1.5x during the same period.

While the projected leverage and interest coverage are moderate, Tricor's high business stability and very good liquidity mitigate these risks. Moody's also have not assumed any significant debt-funded acquisitions over the next couple of years, as Moody's expects the company will prioritize deleveraging and integration over debt-funded growth during the period, given its high financial leverage and the generally higher interest rate environment.

Tricor's liquidity will be very good upon the completion of the acquisition financing, underpinned by (i) aggregate cash holdings of around USD250 million; (ii) a USD350 million undrawn revolving credit facility; (iii) its ability to generate positive FCF; and (iv) no debt maturity until 2029 except for debt amortization of 1% per year on its USD and HKD first-lien term loan.

The first-lien term loans, which rank pari passu with a USD350 million revolving facility, are rated in line with the CFR. This reflects the fact that the first-lien debt will account for the clear majority of total debt; and the collateral is moderate in size relative to the large first-lien loans.

Moody's will primarily review (i) the final documentation of the acquisition financing and the completion of the acquisition; (ii) the combined entity's strategy to achieve planned synergies and business growth; and (iii) its financial policy towards acquisitions, deleveraging, and usage of cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects to upgrade the ratings to B1 (i) if the incremental acquisition financing and the acquisition are completed, including regulatory approvals, with financing terms and capital structure in line with expectations; and (ii) Tricor's and Vistra's operating performance remains solid.

On the other hand, Moody's could confirm the ratings if the planned acquisition does not materialize or is completed with significantly more unfavorable terms and conditions.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a highly negative impact on Thevelia's credit rating. The considerations account for highly negative governance risk exposure related to its aggressive financial policy arising from potential acquisitions and expansion, and its concentrated control due to private equity ownership. On the other hand, Thevelia has neutral to low environmental risk exposure and moderately negative exposure to customer relations and human capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Tricor is a leading business expansion specialist in Asia for the business process services industry, providing business, corporate, investor and other services to corporates and multinational corporations. In 2022, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) completed the acquisition of Tricor for $2.76 billion from Permira, a private equity firm.

Vistra is a provider of trust and corporate services for companies (private companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and listed companies), high-net-worth individuals and funds. The company was established in 2015 by BPEA affiliates to complete its $1.4 billion acquisition of Vistra and Orangefield Group.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephanie Lau

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

