Moody's reviews 12 UK water groups for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade 12 UK-based regulated water companies and two high-yield
holding companies.
The rating actions follow publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) companies' exposure
to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca. 2.42%
real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended inflation basis,
compared with 3.6% in the current period; (2) material
reductions in total expenditure allowances compared with companies'
requests; and (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's
expects could lead to financial penalties for most companies. Specifically,
the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure on companies'
financial metrics, particularly interest coverage, absent
a more favourable determination following any referrals to the Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA), material balance sheet strengthening
or significant outperformance. For some, the deterioration
could be commensurate with a ratings downgrade in excess of one notch.
Prior to today's action, Moody's had negative outlooks
on 80% of the UK water groups as well as the sector, highlighting
the risk that lower returns and increasing cash flow volatility will erode
credit quality unless shareholders are willing to support rapid de-gearing.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that most companies will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut. This will put particular
pressure on companies with expensive and long-dated debt,
including Southern Water, Yorkshire Water and most of the smaller
water-only companies, although Portsmouth Water and South
Staffs Water were able to convince the regulator to include a small company
premium of 33bps in their cost of debt allowance.
In the draft determination, Ofwat's allowances for "base"
operating and maintenance expenditure for companies rated by Moody's,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP1.9 billion less than companies said they needed to spend.
The gap reduced substantially at final determination and stands now at
only GBP203 million overall, approximately 0.3% of
the industry's GBP72 billion average regulatory capital value (RCV,
in 2017/18 prices, excluding South West Water). However,
roughly GBP1.3 billion of the gap was closed due to different business
plan assumptions, where companies may have set themselves much more
challenging targets or proposed cheaper short-term solutions in
their response to the draft determination. Ofwat, in comparison,
has upped its allowances compared with the draft determination only by
just over GBP330 million (again all numbers excluding South West Water).
Anglian Water and Bristol Water retain sizeable base cost gaps and Sutton
& East Surrey Water continues to exhibit a very large retail cost
differential.
Moody's believes that companies remain at risk of materially overspending
their allowances. Under the totex sharing mechanism, up to
half of this overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered
over the 2025-30 period but would result in higher debt and weaker
cash flow over AMP7.
In addition to base cost overspend, Moody's estimated that,
under the draft determination, rated companies could incur up to
GBP1.4 billion of underperformance penalties if they achieved leakage,
mains replacements, sewer flooding and other operational targets
in line with their business plans. While any penalties will be
paid with a two-year lag and may thus only bite in the later part
of the period, the majority of penalties would still affect cash
flows during the AMP7 period. In addition, the calibration
of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather events could
carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the rating review,
Moody's will assess the changes in the final determination to the
calibration of incentives and associated risk of penalties as well as
individual companies' plans to mitigate any underperformance.
Companies must decide before 16 February 2020 whether to accept the final
determination. If they do not then Ofwat will refer it to the CMA
for review, which will take between six to twelve months to decide
upon the matter. This means that even if appeals are successful,
the final determination will still apply until March 2021, creating
immediate pressure on companies' cash flow and key credit metrics.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) companies' decisions
to accept or reject the final determinations. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review for each of the affected companies within
the next three months.
For more detailed information on individual issuers, please see
the following press releases:
Ratings placed on review:
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Anglian-Water-and-Ospreys-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414370
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Welsh-Waters-A2-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414415
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Northumbrians-Baa1-rating-for-downgrade--PR_414420
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Severn-Trents-A3Baa1-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414430
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Thames-Water-and-Kemble-Waters-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414419
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Yorkshire-Waters-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414422
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Wessex-Waters-A3-rating-for-downgrade--PR_414418
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Affinity-Waters-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414424
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Bristol-Waters-Baa1-rating-for-downgrade--PR_414426
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-Portsmouth-Waters-Baa1-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414427
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-South-Staffs-Waters-Baa2-ratings-for-downgrade--PR_414443
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-reviews-SES-Waters-Baa1-rating-for-downgrade--PR_414439
Water and sewerage companies:
- Anglian Water and Osprey: Moody's reviews Anglian
Water's and Osprey's ratings for downgrade
- Dwr Cymry/Welsh Water: Moody's reviews Welsh Water's
A2 ratings for downgrade
- Northumbrian Water: Moody's reviews Northumbrian's
Baa1 rating for downgrade
- Severn Trent: Moody's reviews Severn Trent's
A3/Baa1 ratings for downgrade
- Thames Water: Moody's reviews Thames Water's
and Kemble Water's ratings for downgrade
- Yorkshire Water: Moody's reviews Yorkshire Water's
ratings for downgrade
- Wessex Water: Moody's reviews Wessex Water's
A3 rating for downgrade
Water-only companies:
- Affinity Water: Moody's reviews Affinity Water's
ratings for downgrade
- Bristol Water: Moody's reviews Bristol Water's
Baa1 ratings for downgrade
- Portsmouth Water: Moody's reviews Portsmouth Water's
Baa1 rating for downgrade
- South Staffs Water: Moody's reviews South Staffs
Water's Baa2 rating for downgrade
- Sutton & East Surrey Water: Moody's reviews SES
Water's Baa1 rating for downgrade
NOTE TO JOURNALISTS ONLY: For more information, please call
one of our global press information hotlines: London +44-20-7772-5456,
New York +1-212-553-0376, Tokyo +813-5408-4110,
Hong Kong +852-3758-1350, Sydney +61-2-9270-8141,
Mexico City 001-888-779-5833, São Paulo
0800-891-2518, or Buenos Aires 0800-666-3506.
You can also email us at mediarelations@moodys.com or visit our
web site at www.moodys.com.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454