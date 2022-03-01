Moody's reviews A1 ratings of Koch Resources for downgrade

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the A1 issuer rating of Koch Resources, LLC (KRLLC) on review for downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's placed on review for downgrade the A1 ratings of several industrial revenue notes, guaranteed by KRLLC, and affirmed their short term P-1 ratings.

The rating action reflects Moody's expectation that following organizational realignment at KRLLC, its subsidiary Flint Hills Resources, LLC (FHR) will become the new rated entity and the ratings of KRLLC will be withdrawn.

Subject to the review, Moody's expects FHR's ratings to be positioned below the ratings of the larger and more diversified KRLLC and diverge from KRLLC's A1 ratings by a maximum of one notch.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Koch Resources, LLC

....Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1

..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port) TX, Auth of Nueces Cnty

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1

..Issuer: Nueces (Cnty of) Tx, Port of Corpus Christi

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port) TX, Auth of Nueces Cnty

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Nueces (Cnty of) Tx, Port of Corpus Christi

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Koch Resources, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings review follows the announcement[1] by Koch Industries, Inc. (KII, Aa3 stable) of the realignment of several of its operating subsidiaries, including establishing Flint Hills Resources, LLC (FHR) as a stand-alone refining platform that will be separately rated. At present, FHR operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of KRLLC and contributes a significant share of KRLLC's consolidated earnings and cash flows.

FHR is a solid and highly profitable wholesale refining business. FHR has three refineries that enjoy strong competitive positions in their respective regional markets, as well as a high degree of flexibility in feedstock procurement and product sales, supported by proprietary infrastructure and proximity to main consumption and trading hubs. These characteristics, as well as rigorous cost control and efficient and reliable assets, support FHR's consistently robust operating results. FHR generates leading refining margins in the sector and delivers strong free cash flow, even in trough market conditions.

The review will seek to confirm the targeted financial profile of FHR after the reorganization. Moody's expects that FHR will retain indirect support of KII, including provision of strategic stewardship and strong corporate governance. Taking into account KII's highly disciplined financial approach and prudent financial policies and assuming no additional borrowing by FHR following the realignment, Moody's expects FHR's ratings to be positioned below the ratings of the larger and more diversified KRLLC and diverge from KRLLC's A1 ratings by a maximum of one notch. The review for downgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that following the realignment, the ratings of KRLLC will be withdrawn.

The review for downgrade of the A1 ratings on Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, guaranteed by KRLLC, reflects Moody's review of the guarantor's ratings. Moody's expects that FHR will assume the guarantees on the notes.

KRLLC maintains strong liquidity. The company's internal capital needs are modest, with liquidity characterized by consistent positive free cash flow generation in excess of capital spending, and dividend flexibility that supports high levels of capital retention. Moody's holds KRLLC's financial policies in high regard. In addition to the expected maintenance of a modest cash balance, KRLLC entered into a five-year committed credit facility with KII in 2018. With little debt, the company has only limited debt maturities mainly restricted to periodic due dates of the guaranteed industrial revenue notes. FHR is also a covered subsidiary on KRLLC's revolving credit facility. Moody's expects that FHR will maintain strong liquidity profile following the realignment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Resources, LLC is a core, wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc., a holding company whose interests constitute one of the largest privately held corporations in the US. KRLLC's operations span a range of interests within energy, chemicals, minerals and commodities businesses. These units include wholesale crude oil refining and petrochemicals processing through its Flint Hills Resources, LLC subsidiary, as well as fertilizer production, pollution control equipment manufacturing and commodities trading. In addition, KRLLC has stakes in crude oil pipeline infrastructure through its 28% investment in Colonial Pipeline Company (Colonial, A3 stable) and lube base stock production through its indirect 50% equity investment in Excel Paralubes, LLC (unrated).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.kochind.com/koch-industries-announces-subsidiary-realignment

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

