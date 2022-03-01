Moody's reviews A1 ratings of Koch Resources for downgrade

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the
A1 issuer rating of Koch Resources, LLC (KRLLC) on review for downgrade.
Concurrently, Moody's placed on review for downgrade the A1
ratings of several industrial revenue notes, guaranteed by KRLLC,
and affirmed their short term P-1 ratings.
The rating action reflects Moody's expectation that following organizational
realignment at KRLLC, its subsidiary Flint Hills Resources,
LLC (FHR) will become the new rated entity and the ratings of KRLLC will
be withdrawn.
Subject to the review, Moody's expects FHR's ratings
to be positioned below the ratings of the larger and more diversified
KRLLC and diverge from KRLLC's A1 ratings by a maximum of one notch.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Koch Resources, LLC
....Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port) TX, Auth of
Nueces Cnty
....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue
Bonds, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Nueces (Cnty of) Tx, Port of Corpus
Christi
....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue
Bonds, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port) TX, Auth of
Nueces Cnty
....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue
Bonds, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Nueces (Cnty of) Tx, Port of Corpus
Christi
....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue
Bonds, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Koch Resources, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The ratings review follows the announcement[1] by Koch Industries,
Inc. (KII, Aa3 stable) of the realignment of several of its
operating subsidiaries, including establishing Flint Hills Resources,
LLC (FHR) as a stand-alone refining platform that will be separately
rated. At present, FHR operates as a wholly owned subsidiary
of KRLLC and contributes a significant share of KRLLC's consolidated
earnings and cash flows.
FHR is a solid and highly profitable wholesale refining business.
FHR has three refineries that enjoy strong competitive positions in their
respective regional markets, as well as a high degree of flexibility
in feedstock procurement and product sales, supported by proprietary
infrastructure and proximity to main consumption and trading hubs.
These characteristics, as well as rigorous cost control and efficient
and reliable assets, support FHR's consistently robust operating
results. FHR generates leading refining margins in the sector and
delivers strong free cash flow, even in trough market conditions.
The review will seek to confirm the targeted financial profile of FHR
after the reorganization. Moody's expects that FHR will retain
indirect support of KII, including provision of strategic stewardship
and strong corporate governance. Taking into account KII's
highly disciplined financial approach and prudent financial policies and
assuming no additional borrowing by FHR following the realignment,
Moody's expects FHR's ratings to be positioned below the ratings
of the larger and more diversified KRLLC and diverge from KRLLC's
A1 ratings by a maximum of one notch. The review for downgrade
also reflects Moody's expectation that following the realignment,
the ratings of KRLLC will be withdrawn.
The review for downgrade of the A1 ratings on Pollution Control Revenue
Bonds, guaranteed by KRLLC, reflects Moody's review
of the guarantor's ratings. Moody's expects that FHR
will assume the guarantees on the notes.
KRLLC maintains strong liquidity. The company's internal capital
needs are modest, with liquidity characterized by consistent positive
free cash flow generation in excess of capital spending, and dividend
flexibility that supports high levels of capital retention. Moody's
holds KRLLC's financial policies in high regard. In addition
to the expected maintenance of a modest cash balance, KRLLC entered
into a five-year committed credit facility with KII in 2018.
With little debt, the company has only limited debt maturities mainly
restricted to periodic due dates of the guaranteed industrial revenue
notes. FHR is also a covered subsidiary on KRLLC's revolving
credit facility. Moody's expects that FHR will maintain strong
liquidity profile following the realignment.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Resources, LLC
is a core, wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc.,
a holding company whose interests constitute one of the largest privately
held corporations in the US. KRLLC's operations span a range
of interests within energy, chemicals, minerals and commodities
businesses. These units include wholesale crude oil refining and
petrochemicals processing through its Flint Hills Resources, LLC
subsidiary, as well as fertilizer production, pollution control
equipment manufacturing and commodities trading. In addition,
KRLLC has stakes in crude oil pipeline infrastructure through its 28%
investment in Colonial Pipeline Company (Colonial, A3 stable) and
lube base stock production through its indirect 50% equity investment
in Excel Paralubes, LLC (unrated).
