Moody's reviews Affinity Water's ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 corporate family rating of Affinity Water Limited
(Affinity Water) as well as the A3 senior secured debt rating of Class
A notes and Baa3 subordinated rating of Class B notes issued by its finance
subsidiaries and guaranteed by Affinity Water. A full list of affected
ratings is attached towards the end of this press release.
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on Affinity Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) Affinity Water's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis, compared with 3.6% in the current
period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared
with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance
targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties
for most companies, including Affinity Water. Specifically,
the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's
financial metrics, particularly interest coverage, absent
a more favourable determination following a referral to the Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA), material balance sheet strengthening
or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that Affinity Water will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.56% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP1.2 billion, roughly GBP12 million below what the company
requested, but the final determination also included significant
disallowances on enhancement expenditure of GBP83 million. While
Affinity Water may decide not to spend money on enhancement projects that
is has not received funding for, it could affect the company's
performance under the outcome delivery incentives mechanism. If
on the other hand, Affinity Water decided to overspend on its allowance,
around 47% of any overspend would -- under the totex sharing
mechanism -- be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30
period but would result in higher debt and weaker cash flow over AMP7.
Moody's estimated that, under the draft determination,
Affinity Water could face net performance penalties of over GBP40 million,
if the draft determination remained unchanged and it performed in line
with its plan. These penalties would largely be linked to mains
repairs, supply interruptions and water quality contacts.
While penalties will be paid with a two-year lag and may thus only
bite in the later part of the period, the majority of penalties
would still affect cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition,
the calibration of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather
events could carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the
rating review, Moody's will assess the changes in the final
determination to the calibration of incentives and associated risk of
penalties as well as the company's plans to mitigate any underperformance.
Like its peers, Affinity Water must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that
even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still
apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow
and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Affinity Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns
from 2020 and more challenging targets and Moody's expectation that
these will weigh on the company's financial metrics and, absent
measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management and shareholders may implement, it appears that Affinity
Water will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate
the regulatory determination. In particular, the rating could
be downgraded, if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement
was likely to result in Affinity Water having gearing, measured
by net debt to RCV, persistently above 80%, and an
adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) persistently below 1.3x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from a significant
increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which are not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures; or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance Plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: Affinity Water Limited
On Review for Downgrade:
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Affinity Water Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
Affinity Water Limited is the largest of the six water only companies
(WoCs) in England and Wales in terms of customers served. It is
the second largest by RCV (after South East Water Limited), with
an RCV of GBP1.2 billion as at March 2019. For the 12 months
ended 31 March 2019, Affinity Water reported revenue of GBP312 million
and operating profit of GBP59 million. The company supplied water
to around 1.3 million household customers and over 66,000
local businesses (equivalent to a population of over 3.6 million
people) across parts of Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire,
Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent and London.
Since May 2018, Affinity Water's ultimate shareholders are Allianz
Capital Partners (36.6% share), HICL Infrastructure
(36.5%) and DIF Infrastructure (26.9%).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
