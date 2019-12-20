Moody's reviews Anglian Water and Osprey's ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 corporate family rating (CFR)
of Anglian Water Services Ltd. (Anglian Water), as well as
the A3 senior secured and Baa3 subordinated debt ratings of the Class
A and Class B notes issued by Anglian Water Services Financing plc.
Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the
Ba3 senior secured ratings of Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc (Osprey).
The A2 rating of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee
by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled
interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial
strength rating of the guarantor. A complete list of affected ratings
appears at the end of this press release.
The rating actions follow publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns, challenging performance targets and a substantial
gap between the expenditure that Ofwat has allowed and what the company
believes is necessary to deliver required outputs.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action takes into account (1) Anglian Water's
exposure to a significant cut in real allowed wholesale returns to 2.42%
at the start of the new regulatory period, compared with 3.6%
in the current period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances
compared with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance
targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties
for most companies, including historically strong performers like
Anglian Water. Specifically, the rating review reflects the
anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly
interest coverage that will fall short of Moody's guideline ratios
for the Baa1 CFR unless the company appeals to the Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) and achieves a more favourable redetermination,
or if the company undertakes material balance sheet strengthening or achieves
significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determinations for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
The determination includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to
2.42% at the start of the new period, which incorporates
the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to
the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with
the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As
the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's
estimates that Anglian will have an average allowed cash return of around
2.50% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis,
for comparison with the current period, allowed returns will fall
to 1.92% for wholesale activities (1.96% including
retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including
the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowance for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
including retail costs and growth but excluding other enhancement projects,
was GBP4.1 billion, roughly GBP500 million below the amount
Anglian Water requested in its response to the draft determination and
GBP600 million below the business plan it submitted in April 2019.
This gap, representing 11-13% of planned expenditure,
is the largest of any water company, and is largely attributable
to differing views on population growth in Anglian Water's service
area and resulting investment needs. Anglian Water requested GBP650
million of special cost allowances (GBP700 million in total growth-related
expenditure) to reflect higher growth, but Ofwat allowed only GBP40
million more at final determinations. Ofwat also rejected Anglian
Water's proposed "uncertainty mechanism" that would
allow adjustments to revenue if anticipated population growth occurred.
As a result, Moody's believes Anglian Water is at risk of
overspending allowances in AMP7, although the company will be able
to recover GBP180 million in the following period, through the Developer
Services Revenue Adjustment mechanism, if its property growth forecasts
materialise.
Although Anglian Water may be able to avoid or defer some base expenditure,
Moody's believes that the company is at risk of materially overspending
allowances based on the final determination. Under the totex sharing
mechanism, 32-35% of this overspend would be added
to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30 period.
Like its peers, Anglian Water must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that
even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still
apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow
and key credit metrics.
RATINGS RATIONALE -- OSPREY
Today's rating action reflects weaker cash flow at Anglian Water,
which increase the risk that it may breach cash-trapping triggers
in its financing structure and operating licence. Although Osprey
maintains an 18-month liquidity reserve, a stoppage of dividends
from Anglian Water would mean a breach of Osprey's default covenant
for cash dividend cover of at least 2.0x. In addition to
formal cash-trapping mechanisms, Anglian Water may be unable
or unwilling to pay sufficient dividends, net of equity injections,
to cover interest costs at Osprey if doing so results in unsustainable
gearing increases at the operating company.
RATING OUTLOOK -- ANGLIAN WATER
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Anglian Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns,
more challenging cost and operational performance targets, and Moody's
expectation that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics.
Absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or achieve significant
outperformance, Moody's expects that Anglian Water's
Adjusted Interest Cover Ratio will fall below Moody's guidance for
the current rating category of at least 1.3x. The rating
review will consider (1) Anglian Water's total expenditure allowances
and operational performance incentives; (2) potential management
and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility, for example
through de-gearing the company, and the ability to achieve
this in a timely manner; (3) the company's decisions to accept
or reject the final determinations; and (4) whether the current notching
of the Class A and B debt ratings relative to the CFR remains appropriate
given weaker consolidated credit quality.
RATING OUTLOOK -- OSPREY
Osprey's ratings are under review for possible downgrade,
reflecting the likelihood of a deterioration in the credit quality of
the group as a result of the final determination. In addition to
the considerations for Anglian Water, the rating review will consider
Anglian Water's ability to avoid persistent dividend lock-ups
that could lead to a default at Osprey.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure at Anglian Water or Osprey. The ratings
could be confirmed if Moody's concludes that the impact of the final
determination is likely to be adequately mitigated by a combination of
strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
Anglian Water's rating could be downgraded if, taking into
account such measures as management may implement, it appears that
the company will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate
the regulatory determination. In particular, Anglian Water's
rating could be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the regulatory
settlement was likely to result in Anglian Water having gearing,
measured by net debt to RCV, materially above 80% or AICR
persistently below 1.3x.
Osprey's rating could be downgraded if the rating of Anglian Water
were downgraded, or if weaker cash flow at Anglian Water meant that
financial or rating triggers limiting dividend payments were more likely
to be triggered. Financial triggers in Anglian Water's financing
structure include (1) Class A RCV gearing in excess of 75% or senior
RCV gearing in excess of 85%, or (2) Class A adjusted interest
cover ratio below 1.30x or senior adjusted interest cover ratio
below 1.10x. Rating triggers include two or more ratings
below Baa2 for Anglian Water's Class A debt or below Baa3 for its
Class B debt.
In addition, downward rating pressure at Anglian Water and Osprey
could result from (1) adoption of more aggressive financial policies,
(2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result
of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability
and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are
not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3)
unforeseen funding difficulties.
Anglian Water Services Ltd. is the fourth-largest of the
10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by RCV and the largest
in terms of geographical area. The company serves 27,500
square kilometres across East Anglia and the English Midlands as well
as around Hartlepool, providing water and wastewater services to
around 6.3 million customers. Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing
plc is the financing subsidiary of Osprey Acquisitions Limited,
an intermediate holding company in the Anglian Water Group.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Financing plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Ltd.
On Review for Downgrade:
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Financing plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Anglian Water Services Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Graham Taylor
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
