Moody's reviews Avinor's A1 ratings for downgrade

London, 31 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the A1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings
of Avinor AS (Avinor). Concurrently, Moody's has placed
on review for downgrade the (P)A1 long-term senior unsecured rating
of the company's Euro Medium Term Note programme. The outlook
has been changed to ratings under review from stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming
weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual
recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in
Avinor's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the financial
year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year, driven
by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the
second half, albeit phased over the period. There are,
however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios.
The review for downgrade takes account of Avinor's rising credit
and liquidity risks to due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result
of implementation of travel restrictions and the uncertainties around
traffic rebound prospects, including because of the company's
exposure to a weak carrier base, with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
and SAS AB (B2, rating under review) accounting for over 75%
of Avinor's traffic prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, Avinor remains a key infrastructure provider in
Norway with a potential for traffic recovery once the coronavirus outbreak
and its effects have been contained.
Avinor's current A1 rating reflects (1) the company's near-monopoly
position and modest transmodal competition for medium-long distance
travel within Norway; (2) a supportive strategic framework established
by the State, highlighting the importance of Avinor's operations
to achieve societal objectives; (3) a high share of origin and destination
traffic, although this is concentrated amongst a small number of
airlines with very weak credit profiles; (4) a fairly high financial
leverage and significant capital expenditure programme; and (5) the
company's conservative financial policy and government ownership.
Under Moody's methodology for government-related issuers
(GRI), Avinor's A1 rating reflects the company's standalone
credit quality, expressed as a baseline credit assessment (BCA)
of baa1, coupled with a three-notch uplift based on an assumption
of a high support from the government of Norway (Aaa stable). Under
the GRI methodology, Moody's assesses dependence as moderate.
The high support assumption takes account of Avinor's central role
in the provision of air travel in Norway, given its ownership of
nearly all airports in the country and its monopolistic position in the
provision of air navigation services within Norwegian airspace.
Given the patterns of population distribution in Norway and certain geographical
features, air travel is an essential facilitator of domestic mobility,
and the Government therefore sees Avinor as strategically important to
meet some of its key economic, social and political objectives.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Avinor's liquidity position was solid prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption in flight
activity and the company's decision not to collect aeronautical
fees until end of June will result in significantly lower cash flow.
As of end-December 2019, Avinor had approximately NOK1 billion
of cash on balance sheet, NOK600 million of available overdraft
facility and NOK4 billion availability under credit facilities due in
June 2024. The company has around NOK1.5 billion in debt
maturities this year and will need to access additional sources of funding
or capital in order to cover its expenditure, given its largely
fixed cost base and sizeable investments, and ensure that it has
sufficient liquidity to see itself through the next few months.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the review process, Moody's will consider Avinor's
access to liquidity as well as potential for measures, including
those from its owner, to mitigate the impact of a substantial decline
in traffic on the company's credit metrics.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on
Avinor's ratings is unlikely in the near term. However,
Avinor's ratings could be confirmed if (1) the company strengthened
its liquidity profile; (2) it appeared likely that the company would
be able to restore its financial profile to the levels commensurate with
the current rating; or (3) there was evidence of government support
that could warrant an increase in the uplift to the company's BCA.
Avinor's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company failed to
strengthen its liquidity profile; (2) the company's credit
metrics were to weaken with funds from operations (FFO)/debt below 10%
and FFO interest cover ratio below 4.0x on a sustained basis;
(3) there was a risk of covenant breaches; or (4) it appeared likely
that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the
airport traffic, either because of travel restrictions or failures
of major airlines. Any downwards move in the Government of Norway's
rating could also put downward pressure on Avinor's rating.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Avinor AS is a limited liability company fully owned by the Government
of Norway. The company owns and operates a network of 44 airports
in Norway, handling some 96% of Norwegian passenger traffic
in 2019, and provides the vast majority of air navigation services
to both civilian and military flights within Norwegian airspace.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Avinor AS
.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently A1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Avinor AS
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
