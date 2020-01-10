Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur: Update following a recent tariff reduction Credit Opinion: Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A.: Update following a recent tariff reduction Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Azzurra Aeroporti and Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur's ratings to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. Rating Action: Moody's reviews Azzurra Aeroporti and Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur ratings for downgrade 10 Jan 2020 London, 10 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 senior secured bank loan rating of Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. (Azzurra Aeroporti) and the Baa2 issuer rating of Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur (ACA). A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings review follows publication of the decision by the Council of State, which dismissed ACA's request to cancel the tariff decision by the Independent Supervisory Authority (ISA) from April 2019. In light of the above decision and given that ACA's tariff proposal to the Transport Regulatory Authority (TRA) -- a regulatory authority for the aviation industry, which replaced ISA effective 1 October 2019 -- was rejected in November, there is significant uncertainty around any changes to ACA's tariffs this year. As a result, Moody's expects ACA's cash flow to be significantly lower than previously anticipated, which would lead to a breach of financial covenants included in the terms of the senior secured bank loan of Azzurra Aeroporti absent support from shareholders or other corrective measures. In this regard Moody's positively notes the shareholders' commitment to provide timely and adequate support to Azzurra Aeroporti in order to avoid the financial covenant breach as of end-June 2020. The current Baa3 rating of Azzurra Aeroporti is thus underpinned by Moody's expectation that shareholders will provide adequate and timely support to the group in order to avoid the financial covenant breach. The rating further reflects (1) the strong business profile of Nice airport as an important gateway to Côte d'Azur, with limited competition and positive traffic trends with passenger volumes up 4.6% in 2019; (2) the group's overall high financial leverage with estimated funds from operations (FFO)/debt of around 10% as of end-December 2019; and (3) a degree of structural subordination of the creditors at Azzurra Aeroporti coupled with the significant presence of minority shareholders at ACA. The Baa3 rating further recognizes the features of the debt documentation, which limit Azzurra Aeroporti's ability to upstream cash to its shareholders subject to leverage tests, providing for de-linkage from the credit quality of Atlantia S.p.A. (Atlantia, Ba1, ratings under review), a majority shareholder of Azzurra Aeroporti. The current Baa2 issuer rating of ACA takes account of the overall credit quality of the Azzurra Aeroporti group, given absence of specific creditor protection features that would isolate ACA from the wider group. This view is based on (1) the terms of the current shareholder agreement and associated arrangements; and (2) the terms of ACA's funding arrangements, which together do not provide sufficient de-linkage from the wider Azzurra Aeroporti group's credit quality. RATING OUTLOOK The ratings are on review for downgrade reflecting the risks associated with the expected weakness in Azzurra Aeroporti's cash flow in the context of the terms of the bank loan agreement, in particular the financial covenant profile, which will require a reduction in net debt to EBITDA over the near term. As part of the review process, Moody's will consider (1) the company's and shareholders' strategy to address the potential cash flow weakness to avoid continuous financial covenant breach; (2) any further regulatory developments that may warrant re-assessment of the business risk profile of the group; and (3) the liquidity and the refinancing strategy associated with Azzurra Aeroporti's bank loan due in November 2021. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN The ratings could be confirmed if (1) there was adequate shareholder support in place with no risk of financial covenant breaches at Azzurra Aeroporti; (2) the group's financial profile remained comfortably positioned against the guidance, which currently includes FFO/debt consistently above 10%; and (3) there was more clarity around the strategy for refinancing of Azzurra Aeroporti's bank loan. The ratings could be downgraded if (1) there were no adequate remedies in place to mitigate the risk of covenant breach; or (2) it appeared unlikely that the Azzurra Aeroporti group will be able to reduce leverage over time. The rating of Azzurra Aeroporti could be also downgraded if liquidity concerns were to arise as a result of ACA's inability to upstream cash to the holding company on a timely basis. A material deterioration in the credit quality of Atlantia could also exert downward pressure on the group's credit profile. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. is the holding company of Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur (ACA), whose main assets are Nice and Cannes Mandelieu airports operated under a concession expiring on 31 December 2044 and a Saint Tropez airport (held freehold). Azzurra Aeroporti is owned by a consortium comprising the Italian infrastructure group Atlantia S.p.A. (52.7%), Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. (7.8%), EDF Invest (ca. 19.4%) and the Principality of Monaco (20.1%). LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS On Review for Downgrade: ..Issuer: Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur .... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 ..Issuer: Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Joanna Fic

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

