Moody's reviews BOCOM International's A3 rating for downgrade; affirms P-2

Hong Kong, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited's (BOCOM International) A3 long-term issuer rating under review for downgrade.

The entity-level outlook was negative before ratings under review.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed BOCOM International's P-2 short-term issuer rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the pressure on BOCOM International's standalone assessment of Ba2, with the company announcing profit warning [1] on 10 March that it expects to record a net loss of approximately HKD2.9 billion-HKD3.0 billion for the year ended 31 December 2022. Following a net loss of HKD1.7 billion in the first half of 2022, this indicates a further net loss of HKD1.2 billion-HKD1.3 billion in the second half of 2022, which is equivalent to approximately one third of the company's equity attributable to shareholders as of the end of June 2022.

The losses in 2022 were mainly driven by the net loss resulting from fair value changes and partial disposal of equity securities and debt investments held by the company; guarantee fee payment due to changes in the market value of assets under management in accordance with asset management agreements; and the increase in the impairment provision for the expected credit losses of debt investments and loans.

BOCOM International is facing high investment risks arising from its sizeable securities investments and loans, including China property bond investments and unlisted equity investments, which leads to high volatility in financial performance amid a volatile market environment.

The large amounts of net loss in the second half of 2022 would further erode BOCOM International's equity base and increase its leverage. Due to significant losses in the first half of 2022, the company's leverage -- measured as (tangible assets + off-balance-sheet exposures)/tangible common equity -- has increased considerably to 7.4x as of the end of June 2022 from 4.8x as of the end of 2021.

Having said that, the affirmation of P-2 short-term issuer rating reflects that Moody's does not expect liquidity pressure to occur at BOCOM International, considering likely liquidity and funding support from its parent bank, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM, A2 stable, baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment).

The review will focus on detailed actions and plans of BOCOM International to improve its capital position and risk management, including any concrete plans to strengthen its capital and reduce its investment risk, which would help to reduce the company's earnings volatility and ensure good level of solvency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that BOCOM International's ratings are under review for downgrade, an upgrade of its ratings is unlikely.

However, BOCOM International's ratings could be confirmed if the company's capital position improves considerably via means including capital injections; and Moody's assesses that the company's risk appetite and risk management improves, including a significant reduction in its investment risk.

Moody's could downgrade BOCOM International's rating if the agency assesses that the willingness and capacity of BOCOM or the Chinese government to support the company weakens, or the company's standalone assessment is lowered.

BOCOM International's standalone assessment could be lowered if Moody's assesses that the company's capital position remains weak; its liquidity and funding profile weaken considerably; its proprietary investments are still sizeable compared to its shareholder's equity; or it encounters significant risk management failures.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited reported assets of HKD29.5 billion as of the end of June 2022.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] BOCOM International's profit warning posted at hkexnews.hk, 10 March 2023

Jessie Hong

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

