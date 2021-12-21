Moody's reviews Ball Metalpack's ratings for upgrade

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Ball Metalpack's ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, the B2 rating on the senior secured first lien term loan, and the Caa1 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan.

The review follows an announcement of Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco, Baa2 stable) on 20 December 2021 [1] that it will acquire the entire stake in Ball Metalpack from Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC and Ball Corporation (Ba1 stable) for $1.35 billion in cash. Platinum and Ball Corporation hold 51% and 49% stake, respectively, in Ball Metalpack. The transaction is targeted to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive for Ball Metalpack because the company will become a part of Sonoco, a company with a greater scale and a better credit quality.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Ball Metalpack

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Secodn Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ball Metalpack

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's believes that based on the proposed transaction, the acquisition will trigger the change of control provision in Ball Metalpack's senior secured first lien term loan and the second lien term loan, in which the existing owners cease to retain capital stock representing at least 50.1% of the aggregate voting power of the company.

If Ball Metalpack's debt is retired, Moody's will withdraw its ratings upon repayment.

If Ball Metalpack's debt is not retired following the closing of the acquisition, the rating review will focus on where in the corporate structure Ball Metalpack's debt will reside, the support that Sonoco may provide to Ball Metalpack's bank debt such as guarantees, and the financial and operational disclosures available with respect to Ball Metalpack, which affects Moody's ability to maintain the ratings.

Ball Metalpack's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high customer and product concentration with respect to sales; largely commoditized product line, primarily tinplate food and aerosol cans, with limited growth prospects; continuing net losses, exacerbated by high interest payments, and negative free cash flow; and a small scale compared to competitors, with around $800 million revenues for the 12 months that ended September 2020.

These credit weaknesses are counterbalanced by the strengths in Ball Metalpack's credit profile, including the company's high percentage of multiyear contracts with customers, which increases switching costs for customers; stable end-markets of consumer staples, including food and household cleaning (for aerosol cans), with relatively limited risk of substitution away from metal packaging; long-standing relationships with its customers, including some blue-chip names, sometimes being the sole supplier.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Ball Metalpack is a manufacturer of tinplate aerosol and food can products. The company generated 55% of sales from food cans and 45% from aerosol cans for the nine months that ended September 2021. The company's revenue was around $816 million for the 12 months that ended September 2021. In 2018, Ball Metalpack was separated from Ball Corporation as a joint venture between an affiliate of Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (51%) and Ball Corporation (49%). Ball Metalpack does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Announcement 20-December-2021 of Sonoco Products Company.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Motoki Yanase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

