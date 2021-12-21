Moody's reviews Ball Metalpack's ratings for upgrade

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Ball
Metalpack's ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's
B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of
Default Rating, the B2 rating on the senior secured first lien term
loan, and the Caa1 rating on the senior secured second lien term
loan.
The review follows an announcement of Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco,
Baa2 stable) on 20 December 2021 [1] that it will acquire the entire
stake in Ball Metalpack from Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC and Ball
Corporation (Ba1 stable) for $1.35 billion in cash.
Platinum and Ball Corporation hold 51% and 49% stake,
respectively, in Ball Metalpack. The transaction is targeted
to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing
conditions and regulatory approvals.
Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive for Ball Metalpack
because the company will become a part of Sonoco, a company with
a greater scale and a better credit quality.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Ball Metalpack
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Secodn Lien Term Loan,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ball Metalpack
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's believes that based on the proposed transaction, the acquisition
will trigger the change of control provision in Ball Metalpack's
senior secured first lien term loan and the second lien term loan,
in which the existing owners cease to retain capital stock representing
at least 50.1% of the aggregate voting power of the company.
If Ball Metalpack's debt is retired, Moody's will withdraw its ratings
upon repayment.
If Ball Metalpack's debt is not retired following the closing of the acquisition,
the rating review will focus on where in the corporate structure Ball
Metalpack's debt will reside, the support that Sonoco may provide
to Ball Metalpack's bank debt such as guarantees, and the
financial and operational disclosures available with respect to Ball Metalpack,
which affects Moody's ability to maintain the ratings.
Ball Metalpack's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high
customer and product concentration with respect to sales; largely
commoditized product line, primarily tinplate food and aerosol cans,
with limited growth prospects; continuing net losses, exacerbated
by high interest payments, and negative free cash flow; and
a small scale compared to competitors, with around $800 million
revenues for the 12 months that ended September 2020.
These credit weaknesses are counterbalanced by the strengths in Ball Metalpack's
credit profile, including the company's high percentage of multiyear
contracts with customers, which increases switching costs for customers;
stable end-markets of consumer staples, including food and
household cleaning (for aerosol cans), with relatively limited risk
of substitution away from metal packaging; long-standing relationships
with its customers, including some blue-chip names,
sometimes being the sole supplier.
Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Ball Metalpack is a manufacturer
of tinplate aerosol and food can products. The company generated
55% of sales from food cans and 45% from aerosol cans for
the nine months that ended September 2021. The company's revenue
was around $816 million for the 12 months that ended September
2021. In 2018, Ball Metalpack was separated from Ball Corporation
as a joint venture between an affiliate of Platinum Equity Advisors,
LLC (51%) and Ball Corporation (49%). Ball Metalpack
does not publicly disclose financial information.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Announcement 20-December-2021 of Sonoco Products
Company.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653