Moody's reviews Banca Carige's three covered bonds programmes ratings for upgrade

Paris, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for upgrade the Baa3 rating assigned to Banca Carige S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds (residential), the Baa1 rating assigned to Banca Carige S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds (commercial) and the A2 rating assigned to Banca Carige S.p.A. Mortgage Covered Bond Programme 3 (CPT), all issued by Banca Carige S.p.A. (the issuer or Banca Carige) (deposits Caa1 on watch for possible upgrade; adjusted baseline credit assessment caa1 on watch for possible upgrade; counterparty risk (CR) assessment B2(cr) on watch for possible upgrade) and governed by the Italian covered bond legislation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action follows Moody's decision to place on review for upgrade Banca Carige's Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, currently B2 (cr).

For further details on the rating actions on Banca Carige, please refer to Moody's press release http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_460331.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (such cessation, a CB anchor event); and (2) the estimated losses that will accrue to covered bondholders should a CB anchor event occur. We express the probability of a CB anchor event as a point on our alpha-numeric rating scale (i.e. the CB anchor), which is typically one notch higher than the issuer's CR assessment.

The CB anchor for the three programmes is B1, being the CR assessment of Banca Carige plus 1 notch.

- The cover pool losses for Banca Carige S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds (residential) are 16.4%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 11.2% and collateral risk of 5.2%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 7.7%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 170.6 %, of which Banca Carige provides 22% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Baa3 rating is 0.0%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

- The cover pool losses for Banca Carige S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds (commercial) are 22.2%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 11.1% and collateral risk of 11.1%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 16.6%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 123.9 %, of which Banca Carige provides 32.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Baa1 rating is 12.5%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

- The cover pool losses for Banca Carige S.p.A. Mortgage Covered Bond Programme 3 (CPT) are 24.0%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 19.0% and collateral risk of 5.0%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 7.5%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 59.0%, of which Banca Carige provides 20.5% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the A2 rating is 18.5%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly. All numbers in this section are based on the most recent Performance Overviews (based on data as of end June 2021).

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. TPIs are assessed as Very High, High, Probable-High, Probable, Improbable or Very Improbable. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

For Banca Carige S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds (residential), Moody's has assigned a TPI of Probable.

For Banca Carige S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds (commercial), Moody's has assigned a TPI of Probable - High.

For Banca Carige S.p.A. Mortgage Covered Bond Programme 3 (CPT), Moody's has assigned a TPI of Very High.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1307630. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

The TPI Leeway for these programmes is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

