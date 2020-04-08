Moody's reviews Banco RCI Brasil's ratings for downgrade

New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today
placed on review for downgrade Banco RCI Brasil S.A. (RCI
Brasil)'s Ba1 long-term local currency bank deposit rating.
RCI Brasil's ba1 adjusted baseline credit assessment, its
Baa3(cr)/Prime-3(cr) respectively long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) and its Baa3/Prime-3 respectively
long- and short-term local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings
(CRR) were also placed on review for downgrade. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA)
at ba3, its long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
at Ba3, its long-and short-term foreign currency Counterparty
Risk Ratings at Ba1/Not Prime, respectively, and its short-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Not Prime. On the
Brazilian national scale, Moody's placed RCI Brazil's
Aaa.br long-term deposit ratings on review for downgrade
and affirmed its Aaa.br/BR-1 long- and short-term
CRR and its BR-1 short-term deposit rating.
The rating review was prompted by similar actions taken on the ratings
of its immediate parent, RCI Banque (Baa1 long-term senior
unsecured rating, review for downgrade). Please see "Moody's
places RCI Banque's Baa1 deposit and senior unsecured ratings on
review for downgrade".
The list of affected ratings can be found at the bottom of this press
release
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's noted that RCI Brasil's deposit ratings reflect its
role as a captive financing arm, being solely engaged in financing
sales of vehicles produced by both Renault do Brasil and Nissan do Brasil.
As such, the bank's business strategy and performance are
closely tied to those of its auto manufacturing companies.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, and falling oil prices are dampening consumer
and business activity and creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The outbreak will
have a direct negative impact on the asset quality and profitability of
banks, and the longer it takes for households and businesses to
resume normal activity, the greater the economic impact.
Moody's views asset quality and profitability as weakening over
the next 12 months, following expected economic deceleration,
sales decline, and rising unemployment rates. We note that
RCI Brasil's adequate asset quality could weaken, despite
its historically better-than-market credit risk, anchored
by the low-risk nature of new car financing and adequate credit
risk management.
In the meantime, lower business volumes, combined with higher
credit and funding costs will weigh on RCI Brasil's profitability,
with revenues already limited by its monoline business model. Banco
RCI's ratings are constrained by its reliance on market funds and the
low level of liquid assets. About 44% of the bank's funds
are sourced from related parties, mostly in the form of interbank
deposits, resulting in a fairly concentrated funding profile,
although management is working to expand its investor base. Additionally,
its stock of liquid assets is very modest relative to similarly rated
banks, which is partially offset by a match-funded balance
sheet.
We note that the bank's capital base remains adequate to provide
additional protection against loan losses. RCI's capital ratios
are consolidated into Santander's prudential conglomerate for regulatory
purposes, although the bank's capital position is individually overseen
by both regulators and controlling shareholders.
The bank's Ba1 local currency deposit rating currently benefits from a
two-notch uplift from the bank's standalone BCA of ba3.
This uplift reflects our assessment of a high likelihood of support from
its parent, RCI Banque, based on the shared strategy between
the parent and the Brazilian subsidiary.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered. As its relationship with Renault S.A.
(Renault; Ba1 ratings under review) is key to its business,
the environmental considerations are closely aligned to those of Renault.
While the environmental challenges related to tightening emissions regulations
in key global markets may not affect RCI Brasil's near-term profitability,
they could weigh on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally
in the longer term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns
regarding RCI Brasil's governance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade indicates that a rating upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. Because of the support assumptions
incorporated into RCI Brasil's rating, a downgrade of RCI
Banque's rating may lead to a downgrade of RCI Brasil's ratings.
The bank's ratings could also face negative pressures as a result of material
deterioration of asset quality and profitability, arising from higher
provisions and increase in funding costs. A consistent decline
in profitability could hurt the bank's ability to replenish capital through
earnings, which could be negative in the long run.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Banco RCI is 60.1% owned by RCI Banque in France and 39.9%
by Banco Santander Brasil. It is a credit-oriented monoline
bank created in 2000 to finance the sales of vehicles produced by Renault
and Nissan in Brasil. Headquartered in Curitiba, it presented
equity of BRL 1.3 billion and loans of BRL 13.5 billion
in December 2019.
The following ratings of Banco RCI Brasil S.A. were placed
under review for downgrade:
- Long-term global local-currency deposit rating
of Ba1, Ratings Under Review from Stable
- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba1
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Baa3(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-3(cr)
- Long-term global local-currency counterparty risk
rating of Baa3
- Short-term global local-currency counterparty risk
rating of P-3
- Long-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating of Aaa.br
The following ratings and assessments of Banco RCI Brasil S.A were
affirmed:
- Baseline credit assessment of ba3
- Long-term global foreign-currency counterparty
risk rating of Ba1
- Long-term Brazilian national scale counterparty risk rating
of Aaa.br
- Short-term global foreign-currency counterparty
risk rating of NP
- Short-term Brazilian national scale Counterparty Risk
Rating of BR-1
- Long-term global foreign-currency deposit rating
of Ba3, stable outlook
- Short-term global foreign-currency deposit rating
of NP
- Short-term global local-currency deposit rating
of NP
- Short-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating of
BR-1
Outlook Actions for Banco RCI Brasil S.A:
- Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Theresangela Araes
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653