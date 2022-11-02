Moody's reviews Blucora for downgrade (B1 corporate family)

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade Blucora, Inc.'s ("Blucora") B1 corporate family rating and B1 senior secured bank credit facility rating. The rating action follows Blucora's announcement[1] that it has agreed to sell its tax software business TaxAct to an affiliate of private equity firm Cinven for $720 million cash, subject to adjustment. The surviving entity, consisting solely of Blucora's wealth management business, will be rebranded as Avantax.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

Issuer: Blucora, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently at B1

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently at B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Blucora, Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said the rating action reflects the planned sale's negative effect on Blucora's business diversification, which has historically supported its credit profile. TaxAct has been a profitable and growing business with substantial cash flow generation, and is insulated from some of the macroeconomic variables (such as changes in market valuations and interest rates) that can affect revenue in Blucora's wealth management business.

Because of the sale and related provisions in Blucora's existing credit agreement, the company plans to repay the balance of this facility ($525 million as of 30 September 2022) in its entirety at the time of the TaxAct sale. Blucora also plans to raise funds from a new credit facility coterminous with the transaction closing in an amount that will maintain its target debt leverage at its existing debt leverage level and target. Blucora intends to use the bulk of the approximately $620 million after-tax proceeds it expects to receive from the disposition to return about $400-$450 million capital to its shareholders. Moody's said Blucora's planned transition to being a less diversified company that has similar debt leverage as its existing more diversified business is credit negative.

During its review for downgrade, Moody's will assess the resilience of Blucora's wealth management business and its ability to operate at a similar level of debt leverage as Blucora's current business activities. Moody's will assess the level and durability of Blucora's cash flows and profitability and its susceptibility to stress during adverse market environments.

Moody's will also review the extent to which the company will be able to realize efficiencies in corporate and overhead costs and how these potential savings will affect its profit and margins. Additionally, Moody's will examine Blucora's strategic priorities following the disposition, and consider the likelihood of any further substantial developments that may occur that could affect its creditworthiness.

Because Blucora's ratings are on review for downgrade it is unlikely they will be upgraded in the near-term. Longer-term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company develops other business activities that provide meaningful revenue diversification. The ratings could also be upgraded if the firm were to meaningfully change its financial policy to operate at a lower level of debt leverage on a sustained basis.

Blucora's ratings could be confirmed if Moody's concludes its review for downgrade by assessing that as a monoline business the company will still produce strong cash flows and profits that are consistent with its existing rating level, and that its revenue streams are sufficiently durable to withstand plausible stress scenarios.

Blucora's ratings could be downgraded should Moody's conclude its review by assessing that the company as a monoline business will exhibit a weaker credit profile from the loss of diversification benefits, resulting in a decrease in the quality and durability of its revenue, profitability and cash flows, that is not consistent with its existing rating level.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

