Moody's reviews Bristol Water's Baa1 rating for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 senior secured debt ratings of Bristol Water plc
(Bristol Water).
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on Bristol Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) Bristol Water's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis, compared with 3.6% in the current
period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared
with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance
targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties
for most companies, including Bristol Water. Specifically,
the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's
financial metrics, particularly interest coverage, absent
a more favourable determination following a referral to the Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA), material balance sheet strengthening
or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that Bristol Water will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut. The low returns put particular
pressure on companies, including Bristol Water, which have
expensive existing debt, and whose smaller size means that they
access financial markets less frequently and are, thus, not
able to benefit fully from lower interest rates today. Bristol
Water's modest gearing of around 60%-65% of
net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV) may help offset some of the
pressure, if it can be maintained at these levels, despite
the pressure on cost efficiencies.
Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP432 million, roughly GBP27 million below what the company requested,
even after the company had reduced its requested cost by GBP15 million
in its response to the draft determination, and significant disallowances
on enhancement expenditure mean that the company might not be able to
meet its stretching performance commitments. Although Bristol Water
may be able to avoid or defer some base expenditure, Moody's
believes this gap largely reflects lower efficiency than Ofwat's estimate
of top quartile performance, and that the company is at risk of
materially overspending allowances. Under the totex sharing mechanism,
up to 40% of this overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or
recovered over the 2025-30 period but would result in higher debt
and weaker cash flow over AMP7.
In addition to base cost overspend, Moody's estimated that,
under the draft determination, Bristol Water could face net performance
penalties of around GBP2.5-3.0 million, if
the draft determination remained unchanged and it performed in line with
its plan. These penalties would largely be linked to performance
under the common measure for mains bursts. While penalties will
be paid with a two-year lag and may thus only bite in the later
part of the period, the majority of penalties would still affect
cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition, the calibration
of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather events could
carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the rating review,
Moody's will assess the changes in the final determination to the
calibration of incentives and associated risk of penalties as well as
the company's plans to mitigate any underperformance.
Like its peers, Bristol Water must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that
even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still
apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow
and key credit metrics. The rating agency notes that Bristol Water
had appealed both previous regulatory determinations in 2009 and 2014,
with overall mixed results from the CMA.
RATING OUTLOOK
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Bristol Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns
from 2020, more challenging targets and Moody's expectation
that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics.
Absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management may implement, it appears that Bristol Water will
likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory
determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded,
if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement would likely
result in Bristol Water having gearing, measure by net debt to RCV,
above 80%, and an adjusted interest coverage persistently
below 1.5x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) diversification
away from current core regulated water business that would result in an
increase of the overall business risk; and/or (2) a significant increase
in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which in each case are not offset by other
credit-strengthening measures; or (3) the company facing unforeseen
funding difficulties.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bristol Water plc
On Review for Downgrade:
.... BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bristol Water plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
Bristol Water plc is the third largest of the six water only companies
(WoCs) in England and Wales with a RCV of GBP530.3 million as of
31 March 2019. The company provides water services to a population
of about 1.2 million people, supplying domestic and commercial
properties within an area of 2,400 square kilometres in the South
West of England.
In the year to 31 March 2019, Bristol Water had reported revenues
of GBP121.6 million and an operating profit of GBP29.9 million.
Bristol Water and Wessex Water, the incumbent sewerage provider
in Bristol Water's water supply area, have partnered to jointly
carry out some activities, such as metering, billing and most
recently non-household retail following the opening of this market
to competition. Bristol Water's participations in the joint
venture operations are held by Bristol Water Holdings Limited and are
therefore outside of the regulated ring-fenced group of Bristol
Water plc.
Bristol Water is majority owned by iCON Infrastructure; the iCON
Infrastructure Partners III, L.P. fund acquired Capstone
Infrastructure Corporation's 50% stake in April 2016 and the iCON
Infrastructure Partners III (Bristol), L.P. fund acquired
a further 30% stake from SUEZ in December 2016. The remaining
20% is owned by Itochu Corporation (A3 stable) who has held its
stake since May 2012.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
