Moody's reviews C.H.I. Overhead Doors' ratings for upgrade upon acquisition by Nucor

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC's (C.H.I.) ratings on review for upgrade following Nucor Corporation's (Nucor) announcement that it will acquire C.H.I [1]. C.H.I.'s ratings on review include its B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 senior secured bank credit facility.

Nucor (Baa1 stable) is acquiring C.H.I in an all-cash transaction valued at $3 billion, representing 13x C.H.I.'s calculated adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 2022. Moody's expects the transaction to close at the end of second quarter or early third quarter.

"The potential ownership by Nucor is a positive development for C.H.I. given Nucor's stronger credit profile including a more conservative financial policy," commented Scott Manduca, Moody's Vice President.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

C.H.I.'s ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the company's potential ownership by Nucor (Baa1 stable), who has a stronger credit profile.

Moody's review will consider Nucor's plans for C.H.I.'s existing debt comprised of a senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility. Moody's believes that C.H.I.'s existing debt will be repaid, given the change of control provision and Nucor's lower cost of capital. Should the debt be repaid, C.H.I.'s ratings will be withdrawn.

C.H.I.'s B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's small scale based on sales, cyclicality of the garage door end market, limited business verticals and production footprint, and potential for debt financed acquisitions and shareholder returns. The rating also reflects C.H.I.'s strong operating margins, exposure to relatively stable repair and remodeling market, and solid free cash flow generation.

C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC, headquartered in Arthur, Illinois, manufactures overhead doors for residential and commercial applications throughout the United States and Canada. Revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 is near $500 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release 16-May-2022 of Nucor Corporation

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

