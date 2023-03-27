Moody's reviews Centurion's ratings for upgrade upon Energy Transfer's acquisition announcement

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Centurion Pipeline Company LLC's (Centurion) ratings on review for upgrade following the announcement that Energy Transfer LP (Energy Transfer) will acquire Centurion's owner Lotus Midstream Operations, LLC (Lotus)[1]. The Centurion ratings on review include its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 senior secured revolving credit facility rating and B1 senior secured term loan rating.
Energy Transfer is acquiring Lotus from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream in a transaction valued at $1.45 billion, comprised of $900 million of cash and approximately 44.5 million newly issued Energy Transfer common units.
"The likely acquisition by Energy Transfer should enhance value for Centurion's owners and creditors given Energy Transfer's stronger credit profile," said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Centurion Pipeline Company LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1
.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Centurion Pipeline Company LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Centurion's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on its owner Lotus' likely acquisition by Energy Transfer LP (Baa3 positive), which has a stronger credit profile and favorable governance considerations, a more diversified portfolio of midstream assets and greater financial resources. As a standalone company, Moody's expected Centurion to generate meaningful earnings growth in 2023 following certain projects completed in the last year. Centurion has benefitted from contractual relationships with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Baa3 positive) and other investment-grade rated shippers, with an improving leverage profile upon incremental earnings and cash flow from completed projects.
Moody's expects Centurion's debt will be fully paid off at closing. Moody's will likely withdraw all of Centurion's ratings upon full extinguishment of the company's debt. Moody's estimates Centurion had approximately $422 million of balance sheet debt outstanding at September 30, 2022. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Centurion Pipeline Company LLC is owned by Lotus Midstream Operations, LLC, and is comprised of a network of approximately 3,000 miles of crude oil gathering and transportation pipelines that extends from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin of West Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Energy Transfer LP Press Release. 27-Mar-2023
