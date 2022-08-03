Moody's reviews China SCE's ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed China SCE Group Holdings Limited's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 senior unsecured ratings on review for downgrade.

The outlook prior to the review for downgrade was stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects our concerns that China SCE's weak property sales and sizable refinancing needs will lead to deteriorating credit metrics and liquidity for the company over the next 6-12 months," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects China SCE's contracted sales to decline significantly in 2022 due to weak market conditions. During the first six months of 2022, China SCE's contracted sales fell 45% year on year to RMB32.6 billion. The drop in contracted sales will reduce the company's operating cash flow and available cash to meet its sizable refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months.

Consequently, China SCE's credit metrics will likely worsen to levels not supportive of its B1 CFR over the next 12-18 months, due to reduced revenue recognition with lower sales. Moody's also believes China SCE's gross margin will decrease as it would need to lower the sales price to boost contracted sales and cash collection amid challenging operating and funding conditions.

Moody's assesses that China SCE has adequate liquidity, but expects the company to repay a material portion of the maturing debt using its internal cash source, given its weakened access to funding, which will in turn reduce its liquidity and financial flexibility. China SCE has sizable debt coming due and becoming puttable by the end of 2023, including RMB2.5 billion of onshore bonds and a USD500 million offshore bond.

Moody's believes China SCE's cash balance as of end of June 2022 could have declined moderately from the level at the end of 2021 due to weak contracted sales and repayment of some maturing debt in the first half. The company has a good repayment track record so far, as it repaid a USD500 million offshore bond due in March 2022 and around RMB950 million of onshore bonds that were put by noteholders in July 2022 using its internal cash source.

China SCE's B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company level in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

Moody's will review China SCE's (1) 2022 interim financials, (2) liquidity and ability to access new funding; and (3) contracted sales performance and the associated implications on its credit metrics.

An upgrade of China SCE's ratings is unlikely, given they are on review for downgrade. However, Moody's could confirm the ratings if the company can improve its liquidity, contracted sales performance and credit metrics.

Moody's could downgrade China SCE's ratings if the company's liquidity and access to funding weaken further, or its contracted sales remain weak such that its operating cash flow and credit metrics are likely to deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, China SCE Group Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2010. As of 31 December 2021, the company had a total land bank of around 38.23 million square meters in terms of gross floor area, with nationwide coverage in different tiers of cities across various regions in China.

