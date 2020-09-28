Moody's reviews Cliffs ratings for downgrade

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) placed all
ratings of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Cliffs), including
the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating under review for downgrade. The SGL-2
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at this time.
The review follows the announcement by Cliffs that it has entered into
a definitive agreement to acquire ArcelorMittal USA for an implied equity
value of $1.4 billion and an enterprise value of $3.3
billion. The acquisition will be funded by Cliffs issuing 78.2
million shares of common stock, non-voting preferred stock
with an approximate value of $373 million and $505 million
cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter
and remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing
conditions.
Proforma for the transaction, Cliffs' steel shipments in 2019
would have been 17 million net tons. Cliffs asset based lending
facility will be upsized to reflect the addition of the ArcelorMittal
USA assets.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Possible Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review will focus on the expected operational efficiencies and ability
to optimize production at the steel production sites as well as the expected
cost profile and competitive position. Performance through various
steel price points, expected steel production mix, and end
market exposures will be further considerations. Given the weaker
steel industry and end market operating performance in the first half
of 2020 due to the impact of the corona virus, and slow recovery
expected through the balance of the year and into 2021, Cliffs'
leverage is expected to be elevated, particularly given the assumption
of pension obligations at ArcelorMittal USA. The time frame expected
for deleveraging and ability to be free cash flow generative will be factors
in the review.
Given that this is the second major transformational acquisition undertaken
in 2020 (acquisition of AK Steel Corporation closed in March 2020),
integration risk and the ability to achieve synergies and maintain operational
efficiency will also be a consideration.
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs
is the largest iron ore producer in North America with approximately 21.2
million equity tons of annual capacity. Commercial production at
the Toledo, Ohio HBI facility is expected to commence in late 2020.
Through its AK Steel subsidiary, the company is a mid-tier
steel producer. AK Steel's shipments in 2019 were 5.3
million net tons. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020
Cliffs had revenues of $2.5 billion.
