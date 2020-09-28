Moody's reviews Cliffs ratings for downgrade

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) placed all ratings of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Cliffs), including the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating under review for downgrade. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at this time.

The review follows the announcement by Cliffs that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ArcelorMittal USA for an implied equity value of $1.4 billion and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion. The acquisition will be funded by Cliffs issuing 78.2 million shares of common stock, non-voting preferred stock with an approximate value of $373 million and $505 million cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter and remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Proforma for the transaction, Cliffs' steel shipments in 2019 would have been 17 million net tons. Cliffs asset based lending facility will be upsized to reflect the addition of the ArcelorMittal USA assets.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Possible Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on the expected operational efficiencies and ability to optimize production at the steel production sites as well as the expected cost profile and competitive position. Performance through various steel price points, expected steel production mix, and end market exposures will be further considerations. Given the weaker steel industry and end market operating performance in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the corona virus, and slow recovery expected through the balance of the year and into 2021, Cliffs' leverage is expected to be elevated, particularly given the assumption of pension obligations at ArcelorMittal USA. The time frame expected for deleveraging and ability to be free cash flow generative will be factors in the review.

Given that this is the second major transformational acquisition undertaken in 2020 (acquisition of AK Steel Corporation closed in March 2020), integration risk and the ability to achieve synergies and maintain operational efficiency will also be a consideration.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest iron ore producer in North America with approximately 21.2 million equity tons of annual capacity. Commercial production at the Toledo, Ohio HBI facility is expected to commence in late 2020. Through its AK Steel subsidiary, the company is a mid-tier steel producer. AK Steel's shipments in 2019 were 5.3 million net tons. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 Cliffs had revenues of $2.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carol Cowan

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

