Moody's reviews Coinbase (Ba3 corporate family) for downgrade

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for downgrade Coinbase Global, Inc.'s (Coinbase) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2 guaranteed senior unsecured notes' rating. The rating action follows heightened market turbulence in the crypto sector.

"Although Coinbase has a strong liquidity profile, the recent sudden collapse of FTX has heightened the level of uncertainty in the crypto operating environment, leading to increased challenges for all firms operating in the sector; with an increasing possibility of sustained reductions in trading volumes and client engagement, that are important factors for Coinbase's revenue" said Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Fadi Abdel Massih. "During our review for downgrade, we will update our assessment of the crypto operating environment, and consider the extent to which Coinbase's prospects are tied to such broader factors that are essentially outside of its control."

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Coinbase Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Coinbase Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said the rating action reflects the increasingly challenging operating environment within the crypto sector, with the potential for subdued client engagement that would lead to lower overall trading volumes, and with the sector already being challenged by a significant reduction in crypto asset prices this year. A key component of Moody's review will be to assess the extent to which Coinbase's fortunes are inextricably linked to the overall crypto operating environment, including the extent to which any further market dislocations or market participant failures could adversely affect sectoral customer sentiment.

Moody's said that the recent failure of FTX Trading Ltd. and its affiliated entities (collectively referred to here as FTX), have reverberated across the crypto ecosystem triggering losses for institutional and retail customers and with the possibility of additional failures of entities that were exposed to FTX. Moody's said that Coinbase operates a different business model than FTX did, with Coinbase's trading venues and custody platform at its heart, and that a number of credit positive characteristics of Coinbase have to date shielded it from failures across the crypto asset platforms, including the failures of Celsius Network and Voyager Digital earlier in 2022. Unlike FTX, Coinbase does not engage in retail client lending activities that could expose it to material asset-liability mismatch, misappropriation of customer assets, related liquidity risk or other bank-like concepts or risks. Moody's also said that FTX had a common ownership with a crypto quantitative trading firm, Alameda Research, that clearly exposed FTX to elevated risk of conflict of interest. Lastly, Coinbase does not issue its own digital token, which FTX had reportedly used in leveraging its trading positions. Moody's said that Coinbase maintains a strong liquidity position (with $5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $368 million in USDC (a fiat-backed stablecoin), $623 million in crypto assets as at 30 September 2022, in addition to custodial account overfunding balances, which may be an incremental liquidity source) relative to its $3.4 billion in long-term debt (including the $2 billion rated senior guaranteed notes (due 2028 and 2031). Coinbase has also invested heavily in its risk and controls framework, and as a listed US public company with related standards of corporate governance and a broad investor base, is subject to significantly more ongoing scrutiny and oversight than appears to have been the case with FTX.

During its review, Moody's will update its assessment of Coinbase's flexibility in managing its cost base in a highly uncertain operating environment, and will assess the company's ability to weather further changes and challenges in this environment. Moody's will also consider the susceptibility of Coinbase's financial profile to worsen, should the deterioration in crypto asset prices and trading volumes remain at current levels or worsen, and the potential for crypto asset regulatory developments following the recent adverse market events, and how these developments may affect Coinbase's strategic position in the sector.

Coinbase's $2.0 billion senior guaranteed notes' Ba2 rating is a notch higher than Coinbase's Ba3 CFR, based on the notes' priority ranking in Coinbase's capital structure; with the notes ranking ahead of the firm's $1.4 billion convertible debt notes, which don't benefit from a guarantee from the firm's operating entities. During its review, Moody's will update its assessment of Coinbase's capital structure, including the implications of the holder call-feature on Coinbase's convertible notes that matures prior to the maturity of its rated debt.

Moody's said that since the ratings are under review for downgrade, there is currently no upward pressure on Coinbase's ratings. In the longer-term, Coinbase's ratings could be upgraded if it (1) sustains a cost structure that could reliably generate profitability in the current or lower crypto asset price and trading volume environments and (2) achieves revenue diversification through the development of profitable new revenue streams not tied to trading volumes or crypto asset prices, without adding significant credit risk.

Coinbase's ratings could be downgraded should Moody's conclude that (1) there is increased likelihood that the crypto operating environment could further lower trading volumes or transaction revenue, or lead to regulatory restrictions that would adversely affect Coinbase, (2) it will be increasingly challenging for Coinbase to return to a strong level of profitability, (3) its projected cash flow generation would significantly weaken its cash debt coverage, or (4) there is evidence that Coinbase's expense flexibility is limited.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fadi Abdel Massih

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

