Moody's reviews Copenhagen Airports ratings for downgrade

Paris, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 issuer rating of Copenhagen
Airports A/S (CPH) and the Baa3 senior secured ratings of its holding
company Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD).
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATING RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks
but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in
CPH's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the financial
year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first
half of the year and a recovery in the second half albeit phased over
the period. The negative outlook takes account of CPH's rising
credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result
of implementation of travel restrictions and the significantly weaker
credit profile of its carrier base.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, CPH remains a key infrastructure provider with a
potential for a strong recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its
effects have been contained.
The ratings of the CPH/CAD group are supported by: (1) the strong
business profile of Copenhagen airport, which is the largest airport
in Denmark and acts as an important hub for air travel in the surrounding
southern Scandinavian region; (2) a regulatory regime which remains
broadly balanced and ensures visibility on charges until 2023; and
(3) debt structural features which provide for the formal subordination
of the shareholder loans at CAD and include some elements of senior debt
protection at the same level, although insufficient to provide uplift
to the CAD and CPH credit profile. At the same time, however,
the ratings of the CPH/CAD group are constrained by: (1) significant
on-going negative impact from travel restrictions related to the
Covid-19 outbreak on the CPH's operating performance and
uncertainties as to the timing and level of passenger recovery,
(2) the weak profile of the airport's main carriers; (2) the relatively
high leverage on a consolidated CAD/CPH basis; and (3) the group's
shareholder-friendly financial policy
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
The liquidity position of the CPH/CAD group was solid prior to the coronavirus
outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption
in flight activity will result in significantly lower cash flow.
As of end-December 2019, CPH had approximately DKK 19 million
of cash on balance sheet and DKK1.8 billion of committed undrawn
long-term credit facilities due in December 2024 and DKK 82 million
of undrawn overdraft facilities due in December 2020. However,
the company has around DKK 1.9 billion debt maturities this year
and will need to access additional sources of funding or capital in order
to cover its expenditure and ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to
see itself through the next few months. With around DKK 580 million
in available cash compared to an annual debt service of around DKK 220
million, and no debt maturities in 2020, CPH's holding
company CAD does not require immediate dividend upstreaming from CPH and
has a relatively more solid standalone liquidity profile. However
its debt documentation contains financial covenants based on CPH's
performance.
Given reduction in earnings, Moody's expects CPH ratios will
deteriorate significantly and lead to an erosion of the company's
headroom against covenants included in its debt documentation.
Moody's understands that CPH is in discussion with lenders to request
a covenant waiver and with local banks to secure additional credit facilities.
Moody's takes comfort from CPH's status as a partially government
owned airport with relatively modest debt leverage which should aid discussions
with banks, but it is vital that additional finance and covenant
waivers are obtained over the coming weeks in order to maintain adequate
liquidity.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the review process, Moody's will consider the progress
of on-going discussions with lenders regarding request for waivers
on financial covenants both at the CPH and CAD level, and the ability
of CPH to secure additional facilities so as to cover funding needs over
the foreseeable future. The review will also focus on the degree
of mitigation CPH's measures are able to provide in order to protect
the group's credit metrics amid a rapidly deteriorating operating
environment.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating
Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on
the ratings of CPH and CAD is unlikely in the near term.
The ratings of CPH and CAD could be downgraded if (1) the company failed
to strengthen its liquidity profile and restore sufficient headroom under
its covenants; (2) its credit metrics were to weaken such that FFO/Debt
for the CAD/CPH group were to fall below 10% on a sustained basis;
or (3) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to
longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel
restrictions or failures of major airlines.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) owns and operates the only Danish airports
in the Copenhagen region, namely Copenhagen airport and Roskilde
airport. CPH is currently owned 39.2% by the Government
of Denmark (Aaa stable) and 59.35% by Copenhagen Airports
Denmark ApS (CAD), the remainder being free float on the Copenhagen
Stock Exchange. CAD is a holding company jointly owned by Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports A/S
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently Baa2
..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports A/S
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
