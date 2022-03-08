Moody's reviews Cornerstone Building Brands for downgrade on going private announcement

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Cornerstone
Building Brands, Inc.'s (Cornerstone) ratings, including
the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), on review
for downgrade. The outlook was revised to rating under review from
stable. The company's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity
rating remains unchanged.
The rating actions follow the company's announcement on March 7,
2022 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by
affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in an all-cash
transaction with an enterprise value of roughly $5.8 billion,
including the assumption of debt. As of the latest filings,
CD&R owns 49% of the outstanding common shares of the company.
While details relating to the financing of this transaction have not been
disclosed, Cornerstone's debt burden could stand to rise meaningfully
as a result of the buyout. The potential for a more aggressive
financial policy is a key governance risk.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's review will focus on Cornerstone's financial policy,
pro forma capital structure, liquidity profile, and future
operating and growth strategy. While the company has not announced
capitalization plans associated with the pending privatization or disclosed
how much equity funding may be contributed by CD&R in conjunction
with the transaction, the rating review reflects Moody's expectation
for a meaningfully more levered pro forma capital structure.
Cornerstone's B1 CFR reflects the company's (i) leading position
as the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America
for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction
industries, (ii) improved profitability and (iii) stronger credit
metrics. At the same time our opinion takes into consideration
the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, and the competitive
nature of the business in which it operates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Cornerstone Building
Brands, Inc., is the largest manufacturer of exterior
building products for residential and low-rise non-residential
buildings in North America. Its products include vinyl windows
and vinyl siding as well as engineered metal building systems, metal
components, and coil coatings.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653