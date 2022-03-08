Moody's reviews Cornerstone Building Brands for downgrade on going private announcement

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.'s (Cornerstone) ratings, including the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), on review for downgrade. The outlook was revised to rating under review from stable. The company's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The rating actions follow the company's announcement on March 7, 2022 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of roughly $5.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. As of the latest filings, CD&R owns 49% of the outstanding common shares of the company. While details relating to the financing of this transaction have not been disclosed, Cornerstone's debt burden could stand to rise meaningfully as a result of the buyout. The potential for a more aggressive financial policy is a key governance risk.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on Cornerstone's financial policy, pro forma capital structure, liquidity profile, and future operating and growth strategy. While the company has not announced capitalization plans associated with the pending privatization or disclosed how much equity funding may be contributed by CD&R in conjunction with the transaction, the rating review reflects Moody's expectation for a meaningfully more levered pro forma capital structure.

Cornerstone's B1 CFR reflects the company's (i) leading position as the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction industries, (ii) improved profitability and (iii) stronger credit metrics. At the same time our opinion takes into consideration the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, and the competitive nature of the business in which it operates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Its products include vinyl windows and vinyl siding as well as engineered metal building systems, metal components, and coil coatings.

