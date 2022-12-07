Moody's reviews Discover Financial (Baa3 long-term senior unsecured) for upgrade

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for upgrade all of the long-term ratings and assessments of Discover Financial Services (DFS, long-term senior unsecured Baa3) and its bank subsidiary, Discover Bank (long-term unsecured debt Baa2 and baseline credit assessment (BCA) baa2). The Prime-2 short-term deposit rating of Discover Bank was also placed on review for upgrade.

The rating action reflects DFS' solid market position in the US general-purpose credit card and private student loan markets which together with its prudent underwriting and conservative risk management help drive its very strong profitability. In addition, DFS' capitalization is solid compared to its US regional peers and the bank benefits from good asset quality and liquidity management. While Moody's believes the US economy will experience only a mild recession in 2023, during its review, Moody's will update its assessment of DFS' financial resilience to a more severe downturn, particularly a prolonged stagflation environment.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Discover Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2, RUR from POS

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, RUR from POS

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2, RUR from POS

..Issuer: Discover Financial Services

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3, RUR from POS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Discover Bank

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Discover Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

..Issuer: Discover Financial Services

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

DFS' strong market position drives its very strong profitability, one of the highest amongst Moody's-rated US banks with a return on assets averaging (ROAA) well above 2.0% since 2011. The company's strong profitability also provides additional support for the firm's solid capital levels.

Given the current strong job market along with excess savings that many consumers built up during the pandemic, like other credit card and prime consumer lenders, DFS' asset quality is currently very strong. As of 30 September 2022, delinquencies were just 1.9% compared with 2.3% for the same period in 2019 and charge-offs were just 1.7% annualized in Q3 2022 compared with 3.1% for the same period in 2019. Along with other credit card lenders, Moody's expects DFS' delinquencies and charge-offs to continue to increase and reach 2019 levels by mid-2023. year. Assuming unemployment peaks at around 5%, we project the bank's net charge-offs would peak around 4.5% in 2024.

The Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard that the company adopted on 1 January 2020 had a far greater impact on credit card lenders, such as DFS, than regional bank peers that have more diversified loan books. DFS' loan loss reserves increased 2.6% versus around 0.3% for regional bank peers. Following CECL's adoption, the bank has modestly reduced its capital targets by an amount that is however lower than the increase in reserves. The company's target common equity tier1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio is 10.5%.

DFS has an above peer-average reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding. However, over the last several years, the company's refinance risk has declined as it has materially reduced its reliance on wholesale funding as evidenced by a decline in the ratio of market funds to tangible banking assets to just above 15% as of 30 September 2022 from 24% as of end-2018. In addition, Moody's expects that the company will continue to grow its deposit franchise to largely finance future loan growth with its market funds ratio remaining around 15% over the next several years.

DFS' ongoing strategic initiatives, including growing its direct banking presence through ancillary lending and deposit products and its payment services business, are positive for its creditors because they enhance the bank's brand recognition, merchant acceptance initiatives and fee-based revenues, increasing earnings quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The baa2 BCA of DFS' bank subsidiary could be upgraded if Moody's assessment of DFS' financial resilience in a severe downturn, particularly a prolonged stagflation environment, remains strong. The review for upgrade will focus on whether the bank's prime-revolver-focused credit card business as well as its heavy reliance on high-yield, savings-account funding would be disproportionately and more than temporarily negatively impacted by such a severe scenario. Focus will be on how long it would take the bank in such a scenario to again achieve its historically strong profitability as measured by ROAA around 2.5% as well as rebuild its capitalization so that its TCE to RWA ratio is again more than 10%. In addition, Moody's will focus on the potential negative long-term impact on the bank's net interest margin and funding structure. A higher BCA would likely lead to ratings upgrades.

As the ratings are on review for upgrade, there is currently no downward pressure on the ratings of DFS or the bank subsidiary. The ratings could be confirmed if Moody's believes that the bank's resilience to a severe economic scenario is modest such that it could take several years following such a scenario for the bank to again achieve its historically strong profitability and capital levels as well as its current funding structure.

In the longer term, the baa2 BCA of DFS' bank subsidiary could be downgraded if profitability, capitalization, or funding structure weaken materially. For example, ROAA falling below and expected to remain below 2.0%, TCE to RWA falling below and expected to remain below 9.5%, or market funds increasing and expected to remain above 20%. In addition, the BCA could be downgraded if asset performance or liquid resources weaken materially, making the firm vulnerable to market shocks. A lower BCA would likely lead to ratings downgrades.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

