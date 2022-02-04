Moody's reviews Encompass Health's ratings for downgrade

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed the ratings of Encompass Heath
Corp. ("Encompass"), under review for downgrade including
the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of
Default Rating. The rating agency also placed under review for
downgrade the Baa3 ratings of Encompass' senior secured revolving credit
facility and term loan, and the B1 ratings of the unsecured notes.
There is no change to the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.
The outlook is changed to ratings under review from stable.
The rating action follows the announcement on February 2, 2022 that
Encompass will spin-off its home health and hospice divisions,
which collectively represent about 22% of Encompass' total
revenue.
The ratings review will focus on the credit impact from the separation
of the home health and hospice businesses from Encompass' core inpatient
rehabilitation facilities (IRF) business. Encompass plans to complete
the spinoff in the first half of 2022. The review will contemplate
the additional costs to run the independent businesses, the new
capital structure and the fact that Encompass will be less diversified
and reduce its scale after the spin-off. The review will
also consider Encompass' enhanced management focus on the individual
business lines, better aligned incentives, and relatively
resilient volume trends despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action.
Moody's believes that while Encompass Health has considerable scale
in the inpatient rehabilitation sector and good geographic diversification,
the sale of the home health and hospice businesses will reduce the company's
overall scale and service offerings as well as potentially increase leverage.
Ratings placed under Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Encompass Health Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LDG1)
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD1)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LDG4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Encompass Health Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE/ FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Notwithstanding the rating review, Encompass Health's Ba3 Corporate
Family Rating reflects the company's high exposure to Medicare reimbursement
and the potential for adverse changes to Medicare rates for the company's
services. Moody's believes that reimbursement for post-acute
services could evolve in a way that would pressure Encompass' margins.
That said, Encompass has been making significant investments in
IT and data analytics that Moody's believes will help it gain operating
and cost efficiencies. This will better position Encompass to absorb
potential pressures associated with an evolving post-acute reimbursement
landscape. The Ba3 CFR also reflects the company's considerable
scale in the inpatient rehabilitation (IRF) sector and good geographic
diversification.
ESG risks are material to Encompass Health's ratings. As
a for-profit hospital operator, Encompass faces social risk
but less so than operators in the general acute care space. The
affordability of hospitals and the practice of balance billing has garnered
substantial social and political attention. However, this
is less of an issue in the IRF space because patient stays in these facilities
are never a "surprise". While the vast majority of
patients in IRFs are recovering from severe medical conditions,
such as strokes (as opposed to elective surgeries), the lower acute
care hospital volumes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
have somewhat constrained volumes at Encompass' IRFs. Hospitals
are now required to publicly provide greater price transparency into the
prices of their services, although compliance and practice is inconsistent
across the industry. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare
and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes
to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue
and profitability. Longer-term, the potential for
a single payor system (i.e. Medicare For All), the
unification of post-acute reimbursement methodologies, or
both would drastically change the operating environment.
From a governance perspective, the company operates with moderate
financial policies, particularly relative to its rated hospital
peers. In 2020, the company returned the $238 million
of grant relief it received from the CARES Act given uncertainty it had
relating to the payment methodologies used by CMS and the attestations
required. Encompass also did not utilize the accelerated Medicare
payments that the CARES Act made available to hospitals and other healthcare
providers.
There is no change to the company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating reflecting the company's very good liquidity, supported
by stable, strong free cash flow and significant availability under
its revolver.
Moody's rating review will focus on the credit impact from the separation
of the home health and hospice businesses from Encompass' core inpatient
rehabilitation facilities (IRF) business. The review will also
contemplate the additional costs to run the independent businesses,
the new capital structure and the fact that Encompass will be less diversified
and reduce its scale after the spin-off. The review will
also consider Encompass' enhanced management focus on the individual
business lines, better aligned incentives, and relatively
resilient volume trends despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Encompass Health Corporation
is the largest operator of inpatient rehabilitation facilities including
145 hospitals, 251 home health locations and 96 hospice locations
in 42 states and Puerto Rico. Encompass also provides home health
and hospice services. Revenues are approximately $5.1
billion as of FYE December 31, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
