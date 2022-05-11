Moody's reviews FirstBank Puerto Rico's long-term ratings (Ba1 long-term deposit rating) for upgrade

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the short-term Not-Prime counterparty risk rating and placed on review for upgrade all other ratings and assessments of FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank") including the bank's ba3 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

The review for upgrade was prompted by First Bank's operating and financial resilience through the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Puerto Rican government's recent exit from bankruptcy, which Moody's expects will improve the island's economic prospects. The review will focus on the bank's future asset quality and the strength of its capitalization, profitability and funding profile.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: FirstBank Puerto Rico

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently ba3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1, Ratings Under Review from Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently NP

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1, Ratings Under Review from Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FirstBank Puerto Rico

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FirstBank Puerto Rico

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

During the review for upgrade, Moody's will assess FirstBank's capital and profitability strength, as well as asset quality resilience relative to peers, as coronavirus-pandemic challenges continue to abate. The review will also focus on the benefits to creditors from FirstBank's growing bank franchise and the stability of the bank's significantly improved funding profile. The review will also consider any medium term strategic plans to lending and liquidity stemming from the Puerto Rican government's emergence from bankruptcy. Moody's anticipates that on island lending opportunities may increase and that some amount of liquidity, particularly that associated with government deposits, may run off consistent with the emergence.

Moody's expects that the Puerto Rican government's recent exit from bankruptcy will lead to better near-term economic prospects for the island. In addition, the anticipated federal reconstruction funds from the United States (Aaa stable) and structural reforms proposed by the Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico have improved Puerto Rico's bank operating environment.

FirstBank has benefited from the consolidation of the island's banking sector, which has led to higher operating margins for the remaining banks. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) was 3.8% for the year 2021, which compares favorably to the 2.7% median NIM for higher rated regional banks on the US mainland.

The bank's capitalization is strong, with Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk-weighted assets of 17.9% at 31 December 2021. FirstBank's capital position is a key credit strength because it provides the bank with a strong buffer against unexpected credit and operational losses.

FirstBank has made strong efforts to reduce its reliance on brokered deposits by capturing a larger proportion of more stable core deposits in recent years. The acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico (BSPR), which closed on 1 September 2020, further reduced the bank's reliance on brokered deposits and other confidence-sensitive market funds, lowering refinancing risk. As of 31 December 2021, market-based funding has fallen to 2% from 4% during the same period.

Asset quality remains a credit challenge for the bank, Moody's noted, as Puerto Rico's weak economy is reflected in FirstBank's relatively high problem loan ratio of 5.0% as of 31 December 2021, which continues to be significantly higher than US mainland peer average.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA could be upgraded upon conclusion of the review, if Moody's were to assess that the bank was able to maintain its current level of profitability, its strong funding and liquidity profile, and continue to demonstrate stress capital resilience. The BCA could also be upgraded if Moody's were to assess a sustainable improvement in Puerto Rico's operating environment, which would lead to a reduction in problem loans. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

Given the direction of the review, a ratings downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be confirmed at the current levels if Moody's believes that FirstBank will not maintain its strong liquidity position and low reliance on market funding, or if improved asset quality and current capital levels are unsustainable. A stark deterioration in asset quality, unexpected weakening in liquidity and material decline in capitalization would lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

