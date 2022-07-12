Moody's reviews Fortum's ratings for downgrade

Paris, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 senior unsecured debt and long-term issuer ratings of Fortum Oyj (Fortum), the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's MTN programme, as well as the baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The placement of Fortum's ratings under review reflects (1) the operational and financial uncertainty around its 78%-owned German subsidiary, Uniper SE (Uniper), following the steep decline in supply of Russian gas since the middle of June and its current inability to pass on the increased gas procurement costs to its customers, (2) substantial uncertainty around the near-term degradation of Fortum's credit metrics and liquidity profile due to the problems facing Uniper, and (3) uncertainty around the future liquidity requirements and capital structure of Uniper and its direct impact on Fortum's credit profile, noting that on 8 July Uniper announced its application for support by the German government (Aaa stable) under the amended Energy Security Act.

Since the middle of June, gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have been reduced by around 60%. On 23 June Germany triggered stage two (out of three) of its gas emergency plans, reflecting increasing concerns around the security of supply of gas. However, it stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on the increased costs related to the current volume shortfall.

Because of the supply shortfall, Uniper has had to buy gas on the open market in order to honor its contractual obligations related to gas that had already been sold forward. Thus far, Uniper has not been able to pass on the increased acquisition costs to its customers and so on 29 June Uniper withdrew its earnings guidance for 2022.

At the same time, Uniper announced it had entered into discussions with the German government regarding potential stabilization measures which resulted in a formal request for support on 8 July. On that day the two chambers of German parliament passed amendments to the Energy Security Act (ENSiG) and the Energy Industry Act allowing the government, among others, to consider capital injections in energy companies deemed to be critical to the energy infrastructure such as Uniper. While this is credit positive for Uniper, the magnitude of support, what form all aspects of it will eventually take, and the extent of any additional support required to be provided by Fortum is unknown at this stage.

A decision by the government on the scope and form of support measures, which are likely to include a meaningful equity contribution, is expected in the near term. Given the massive direct volume exposure that Uniper has to Russian gas, Uniper stated that the company is facing double-digit million euros losses every day through procurement of gas in the wholesale market, which ultimately impacts Fortum's consolidated credit profile and hence credit metrics.

The volatility seen in gas and electricity markets had already pressured Uniper's liquidity profile towards the back end of last year. Uniper received up to ?10 billion of incremental funding from Fortum and German state lender Kreditanstalt fue Wiederaufbau (Aaa stable) as it struggled to meet margin calls. At the end of the first quarter, it had a net negative margin position of ?4.5 billion, down from ?7.1 billion at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Fortum and Uniper had ?6.4 billion of liquid funds and ?5.9 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities. Moody's cautions, however, that the liquidity positioning continues to remain vulnerable against further margin calls. The volatility in gas and electricity markets continues and Uniper's derivative assets and liabilities are massive, amounting to ?142 billion and ?148 billion, respectively.

Given the significant uncertainties surrounding the credit profile of Uniper and its impact on Fortum, the review will focus on (1) the quantity and nature of the support to be provided by the German Government to Uniper, (2) any additional credit support that Fortum may need to provide to Uniper as part of this settlement, (3) the nature of any other mitigating or contingent measures available to deal with downside scenarios such as further declines in Russian gas shipments to Europe (4) the expected evolution of Fortum's financial profile, including consolidated credit metrics, in the light of the above, and (5) any balance sheet strengthening measures or asset sales by Fortum to mitigate the negative impact of a weaker Uniper, e.g. possible receipts from the sale of Fortum's Russian assets.

Fortum's current Baa2 rating incorporates a BCA of baa3 and one notch of uplift to reflect the Moderate support and Moderate dependence assumption assigned in accordance with our Government Related Issuer rating methodology. The Moderate support assumption incorporates our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to Fortum by the Government of Finland (Aa1 Stable), the 51% owner of Fortum, should this be required. A downgrade of the BCA would likely result in a downgrade of Fortum's rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power generators in the Nordic region. The company has also a significant presence in Russia. In 2021, Fortum reported a comparable EBITDA of EUR3.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

