Moody's reviews Fosun International's Ba2 ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed on review for downgrade Fosun International Limited's (Fosun) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Fortune Star (BVI) Limited and guaranteed by Fosun.

The outlooks were changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade of Fosun's ratings reflects Moody's concerns over the company's ability to maintain its credit metrics at levels appropriate for its Ba2 CFR amid the coronavirus-led economic downturn.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The tourism and consumer-related businesses which accounted for 15% of Fosun's total investment portfolio value at the end of 2019 -- have been significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to travel restrictions, consumer demand and sentiment.

Fosun is vulnerable to the risks of declines in its portfolio value and dividend income over the next 12-18 months, given its debt-funded investment strategy, reliance on short-term financing, and insufficient coverage of operating and interest expenses by recurring income -- predominantly dividend income from investees -- at the holding company level. Fosun is also exposed to the risk of credit contagion of its investees in these unprecedented financial market volatility and challenging operating environments.

Fosun has a debt-funded investment strategy. Consequently, its investment cash outflows have consistently exceeded its divesture proceeds, and debt leverage has continued to rise. While the company has taken measures to speed up its asset recycling and optimize its debt maturity profile, Moody's expects funding gap will persist over the next 12-18 months.

Fosun's liquidity is weak at the holding company level. Its recurring income, mainly dividends from underlying investments, are inadequate to cover interest and operating expenses. Additionally, its cash on hand is also insufficient to cover the short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months. While Fosun has maintained continued access to the funding markets to meet its refinancing needs and holds a large amount of marketable securities which could provide alternative liquidity, Moody's expects the volatile financial market conditions will make asset disposals and funding access more challenging.

Moody's expects Fosun's adjusted (funds from operations [FFO] + interest)/interest coverage ratios will remain well below 1x over the next 12-18 months, and for market value-based debt leverage (MVL) ratios to continue to rise and exceed 40% over the same period. Such metrics are weak for its Ba2 CFR.

Additionally, the challenging economic and operating environment could reduce cashflow and weaken the credit quality of its key investees in tourism and consumer-related businesses in the next 12-18 months, increasing credit contagion risk for Fosun.

Moody's review will focus on (1) Fosun's ability to improve its adjusted (funds from operations [FFO] + interest)/interest coverage ratio and liquidity profile at the holding company level, (2) its ability to narrow the funding gap between its investments and divestures, (3) the extent to which the coronavirus-led economic slowdown and volatile financial markets erode the value and credit quality of Fosun's investments, and (4) Fosun's ability to lower its leverage as measured by its MVL ratios.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the review for downgrade.

However, the ratings could be confirmed if Fosun (1) raises its [dividends + interest income]/[interest + operating expenses coverage] to above 1x at the holding company level, and (2) strengthens its liquidity position on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Fosun's financial profile deteriorates, with adjusted MVL rising above 40%-45% or consolidated adjusted debt/capital rising above 55-60%, both on a sustained basis; (2) the quality of its investment portfolio deteriorates or contagion risk from its investees rises; or (3) the company's reliance on short-term funding does not improve and the gap between its recurring income and recurring expenses at the holding company level remains.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Fosun of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has also considered the concentrated ownership in its controlling shareholder and chairman, Mr. Guo Guangchang, who held a 60.3% stake in the company as of 31 December 2019. Moreover, while the company has a complex and evolving investment portfolio, limited transparency exists around its investments for public investors.

These risks are partially mitigated by the company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and by the presence on its 11-member board of one non-executive director and four independent non-executive directors. Furthermore, the company has provided regular training to its directors, and has an audit committee, renumeration committee and nomination committee in place to support the functioning of the board.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Investment-Holding-Companies-and-Conglomerates--PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fosun International Limited (Fosun) is headquartered in Shanghai and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007.

Fosun has diversified businesses spanning three broad categories: (1) integrated finance (Wealth); (2) tourism, leisure, consumer (Happiness); (3) and Pharmaceuticals, medical services, health products (Health).

The estimated market value of Fosun's investment portfolio totaled around RMB244 billion at the end of 2019. The consolidated group's revenue totaled RMB143 billion in 2019.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Lina Choi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

