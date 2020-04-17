Moody's reviews Garff's ratings for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today placed all ratings of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC ("Garff") on review for downgrade, including the Ba2 corporate family rating.

"Today's review action reflects Moody's concern that Garff's credit metrics, which are already exhibiting stress with respect to downgrade triggers, particularly interest coverage, which is virtually 'at' the 2 times trigger, will undergo more stress during the coronavirus pandemic," stated Moody's Lead Garff Analyst Charlie O'Shea. "Moody's review will focus on, among other things, the effectiveness of the levers that Garff has already thrown on the cost front to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on demand and volumes."

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Ken Garff Automotive, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ken Garff Automotive, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Garff's Ba2 rating, which is on review for downgrade, considers its favorable position in its chosen markets, predominantly in its home state of Utah, its brand mix with heavy domestic weighting, its flexible business model, with shifting emphasis towards used vehicles as this segment lags the rated universe, and its stable ownership and management befitting a third-generation company.

The review for downgrade will evaluate the impact on Ken Garff's operating performance and credit metrics including its ability to notably reduce variable costs. The review will also consider Ken Garff's liquidity and impact to free cash flow of the coronavirus pandemic. Ratings could be downgraded should operating performance or financial strategy decisions result in debt/EBITDA climbing above 5 times or -- EBIT/interest approaching 2 times or liquidity were to weaken. Ratings could be confirmed should Ken Garff evidence its ability to maintain good liquidity throughout the potential duration of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing period of weaker consumer demand while also demonstrating that it can improve interest coverage to a level that is more supportive of a Ba2 rating. Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is currently unlikely. However, over the longer term ratings could be upgraded if operating performance and financial strategy decisions result in debt/EBITDA sustained below 4 times, and EBIT/interest sustained above 3.5 times with liquidity remaining at least good.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The level of new auto sales are one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Moody's believes Ken Garff's vehicle sales are vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Ken Garff's level of vehicle sales remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ken Garff, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a top-ten US auto retailer.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

