Moody's reviews Garff's ratings for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
today placed all ratings of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC ("Garff")
on review for downgrade, including the Ba2 corporate family rating.
"Today's review action reflects Moody's concern that
Garff's credit metrics, which are already exhibiting stress
with respect to downgrade triggers, particularly interest coverage,
which is virtually 'at' the 2 times trigger, will undergo
more stress during the coronavirus pandemic," stated Moody's
Lead Garff Analyst Charlie O'Shea. "Moody's review
will focus on, among other things, the effectiveness of the
levers that Garff has already thrown on the cost front to mitigate the
effects of the coronavirus on demand and volumes."
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Ken Garff Automotive, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ken Garff Automotive, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Garff's Ba2 rating, which is on review for downgrade, considers
its favorable position in its chosen markets, predominantly in its
home state of Utah, its brand mix with heavy domestic weighting,
its flexible business model, with shifting emphasis towards used
vehicles as this segment lags the rated universe, and its stable
ownership and management befitting a third-generation company.
The review for downgrade will evaluate the impact on Ken Garff's operating
performance and credit metrics including its ability to notably reduce
variable costs. The review will also consider Ken Garff's liquidity
and impact to free cash flow of the coronavirus pandemic. Ratings
could be downgraded should operating performance or financial strategy
decisions result in debt/EBITDA climbing above 5 times or -- EBIT/interest
approaching 2 times or liquidity were to weaken. Ratings could
be confirmed should Ken Garff evidence its ability to maintain good liquidity
throughout the potential duration of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing
period of weaker consumer demand while also demonstrating that it can
improve interest coverage to a level that is more supportive of a Ba2
rating. Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is currently
unlikely. However, over the longer term ratings could be
upgraded if operating performance and financial strategy decisions result
in debt/EBITDA sustained below 4 times, and EBIT/interest sustained
above 3.5 times with liquidity remaining at least good.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The level of new auto
sales are one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock
given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Moody's believes Ken Garff's vehicle sales are vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Ken Garff's
level of vehicle sales remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Ken Garff, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City,
Utah, is a top-ten US auto retailer.
