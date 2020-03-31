Moody's reviews Gatwick Funding's Baa1 ratings for downgrade

London, 31 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 senior secured class A bond rating and the (P)Baa1
rating of the multicurrency programme of Gatwick Funding Limited (Gatwick
Funding). The outlook has been changed to ratings on review from
stable.
Gatwick Funding is a finance company owned by Ivy Holdco Limited,
the security parent of the Ivy Holdco Limited group (the "Gatwick
airport group").
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming
weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual
recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in
Gatwick airport's passenger traffic will be at least 30%
in the calendar year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year,
driven by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery
in the second half, albeit phased over the period. There
are, however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios.
The review for downgrade takes account of the Gatwick airport group's
rising credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic
as a result of implementation of travel restrictions and the company's
exposure to airlines that are themselves under stress.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, Gatwick airport remains an important infrastructure
provider in the UK, with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus
outbreak and its effects have been contained.
The current Baa1 rating on senior secured notes of Gatwick Funding reflects
(1) the group's ownership of London Gatwick airport, the UK's second
largest airport and a key airport within the London airport system;
(2) London Gatwick airport's competitive position and high proportion
of origin and destination passengers across a diversified carrier base;
(3) an innovative system of economic regulation, which provides
more freedom of manoeuvre in order to negotiate multiannual deals that
are tailored to the different needs of different airlines, whilst
retaining the protective features of the Civil Aviation Act 2012;
(4) a fairly high financial leverage; and (5) the supportive nature
of its owners as well as features embedded in the financial structure
that offer protections to creditors.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
The Gatwick airport group's liquidity position was solid prior to
the coronavirus outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a
result of interruption in flight activity will result in significantly
lower cash flow. Moody's understands that as of end-March
2020, the group had approximately GBP123 million of cash on balance
sheet, GBP5 million in available overdraft and no additional availability
under the company's revolving credit facilities due in June 2024.
While the company has no near term refinancing needs, it will need
to access additional sources of funding or capital in order to cover its
expenditure, given its largely fixed cost base, and ensure
that it has sufficient liquidity to see itself through the next few months.
Given reduction in earnings, Moody's expects the Gatwick airport
group's ratios to deteriorate with a potential for erosion of the
company's headroom against covenants included in its debt documentation.
Gatwick Funding's debt documentation includes two financial covenants
-- senior RAR of 85% and senior ICR of 1.1x.
Moody's currently expects the group to maintain adequate headroom
under its covenants in the next 12 months, albeit this is subject
to the evolution of traffic performance and the company's ability
to reduce expenditure.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the review process, Moody's will consider the Gatwick
airport group's access to liquidity as well as potential for measures
to mitigate the impact of a substantial decline in traffic on the company's
credit metrics and risk of covenant breaches.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on
Gatwick Funding's ratings is unlikely in the near term. However,
the ratings could be confirmed if (1) the Gatwick airport group strengthened
its liquidity profile; (2) it appeared likely that the group was
able to restore its financial profile to the levels commensurate with
the current rating; and (3) there were no risks of covenant breaches.
Gatwick Funding's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company
failed to strengthen its liquidity profile; (2) it appeared likely
that the company's credit metrics would not restore to the levels
commensurate with the current rating, namely Senior Net Debt/RAB,
as defined in the debt documentation, below 70% or its funds
from operations (FFO)/debt at least in the high single digits in percentage
terms of a sustained basis; (3) there was a risk of covenant breaches;
or (4) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to
longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel
restrictions or potential airline failures.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Gatwick Funding Limited is a finance company owned by Ivy Holdco Limited,
the security parent of the Ivy Holdco Limited group. The Gatwick
airport group is ultimately owned 50.01% by Vinci S.A.
(A3 stable), whilst the remainder of the ownership is managed by
Global Infrastructure Partners on behalf of several investors.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Gatwick Funding Limited
....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note
Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gatwick Funding Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joanna Fic
Senior Vice President
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
