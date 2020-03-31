Moody's reviews Gatwick Funding's Baa1 ratings for downgrade

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

31 Mar 2020 London, 31 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 senior secured class A bond rating and the (P)Baa1 rating of the multicurrency programme of Gatwick Funding Limited (Gatwick Funding). The outlook has been changed to ratings on review from stable. Gatwick Funding is a finance company owned by Ivy Holdco Limited, the security parent of the Ivy Holdco Limited group (the "Gatwick airport group"). A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel, cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance costs in the form of fines. Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020. Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003, the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in Gatwick airport's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the calendar year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year, driven by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half, albeit phased over the period. There are, however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios. The review for downgrade takes account of the Gatwick airport group's rising credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result of implementation of travel restrictions and the company's exposure to airlines that are themselves under stress. Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the next few weeks, Gatwick airport remains an important infrastructure provider in the UK, with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained. The current Baa1 rating on senior secured notes of Gatwick Funding reflects (1) the group's ownership of London Gatwick airport, the UK's second largest airport and a key airport within the London airport system; (2) London Gatwick airport's competitive position and high proportion of origin and destination passengers across a diversified carrier base; (3) an innovative system of economic regulation, which provides more freedom of manoeuvre in order to negotiate multiannual deals that are tailored to the different needs of different airlines, whilst retaining the protective features of the Civil Aviation Act 2012; (4) a fairly high financial leverage; and (5) the supportive nature of its owners as well as features embedded in the financial structure that offer protections to creditors. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS The Gatwick airport group's liquidity position was solid prior to the coronavirus outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption in flight activity will result in significantly lower cash flow. Moody's understands that as of end-March 2020, the group had approximately GBP123 million of cash on balance sheet, GBP5 million in available overdraft and no additional availability under the company's revolving credit facilities due in June 2024. While the company has no near term refinancing needs, it will need to access additional sources of funding or capital in order to cover its expenditure, given its largely fixed cost base, and ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to see itself through the next few months. Given reduction in earnings, Moody's expects the Gatwick airport group's ratios to deteriorate with a potential for erosion of the company's headroom against covenants included in its debt documentation. Gatwick Funding's debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- senior RAR of 85% and senior ICR of 1.1x. Moody's currently expects the group to maintain adequate headroom under its covenants in the next 12 months, albeit this is subject to the evolution of traffic performance and the company's ability to reduce expenditure. FOCUS OF THE REVIEW As part of the review process, Moody's will consider the Gatwick airport group's access to liquidity as well as potential for measures to mitigate the impact of a substantial decline in traffic on the company's credit metrics and risk of covenant breaches. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on Gatwick Funding's ratings is unlikely in the near term. However, the ratings could be confirmed if (1) the Gatwick airport group strengthened its liquidity profile; (2) it appeared likely that the group was able to restore its financial profile to the levels commensurate with the current rating; and (3) there were no risks of covenant breaches. Gatwick Funding's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company failed to strengthen its liquidity profile; (2) it appeared likely that the company's credit metrics would not restore to the levels commensurate with the current rating, namely Senior Net Debt/RAB, as defined in the debt documentation, below 70% or its funds from operations (FFO)/debt at least in the high single digits in percentage terms of a sustained basis; (3) there was a risk of covenant breaches; or (4) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Gatwick Funding Limited is a finance company owned by Ivy Holdco Limited, the security parent of the Ivy Holdco Limited group. The Gatwick airport group is ultimately owned 50.01% by Vinci S.A. (A3 stable), whilst the remainder of the ownership is managed by Global Infrastructure Partners on behalf of several investors. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS On Review for Downgrade: ..Issuer: Gatwick Funding Limited ....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1 ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Gatwick Funding Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Joanna Fic

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



