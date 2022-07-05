Moody's reviews Great Wall AMC's ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the A3 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer ratings, as well as the ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), of China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Great Wall AMC) under review for downgrade.

In addition, Moody's has placed the (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings and the Baa1 long-term backed senior unsecured debt rating of China Great Wall International Holdings III Limited under review for downgrade. The notes issued under the MTN program established by China Great Wall International Holdings III Limited are guaranteed by China Great Wall AMC (Int'l) Hldgs Co Ltd (Great Wall International) and supported by keepwell deeds from Great Wall AMC.

Previously, the outlook was stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating actions reflect the uncertainty stemming from Great Wall AMC's announcement that the company was unable to publish its 2021 annual results prior to 30 June 2022 because the assessment of a certain operating item was not finalized[1].

Great Wall AMC's offshore bonds have a covenant that states the company needs to provide its bond trustee an audited financial report within 180 days of the end of financial year. If the company fails to fulfill such obligations and the failure continues for 60 days after the trustee or noteholders has given a written notice to the company, it could trigger an event of default.

At this stage, it is unclear what the impact of the certain operating item on the company's asset quality, profitability and capital positions will be. The company will also face higher refinancing risks if the delayed publication of the annual report impairs investors' confidence. The risk is mitigated by the company's large uncommitted credit lines from Chinese financial institutions and the large unrestricted cash on the balance sheet of Great Wall International, which has already reported its audited 2021 results.

The review will focus on (1) the impact of the certain operating item on Great Wall AMC's financial position and therefore its BCA; and (2) whether Great Wall AMC can maintain diversified funding sources and adequate liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Great Wall AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-3 (moderately negative) and its Governance Issuer Profile Scores is G-4 (highly negative), reflecting the company's higher governance risk stemming from the opacity and complexity of its business model and organization structure, as well as its weaker reporting standard and information disclosures than industry best practice because the company is not listed. Moody's views its delayed publication of 2021 annual report as a reflection of its weak compliance and reporting, which is a key driver of today's rating action.

Given that Great Wall AMC's ratings are under review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Great Wall AMC's ratings and BCA could be confirmed if the company (1) maintains stable asset quality, profitability and capital positions; (2) maintains adequate funding and liquidity; and (3) demonstrates a material improvement in its reporting and compliance standards.

Great Wall AMC's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company's financial metrics weaken materially that results in a downgrade of its BCA; (2) Moody's assesses that there is a material weakness in the company's governance; or (3) Moody's assesses that there is a material weakening in the level of government support for Great Wall AMC and its offshore funding platforms.

Great Wall AMC's BCA could be downgraded if (1) its asset quality, profitability or capital base worsens materially, with its net income/average managed assets ratio below 0.3% or its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio below 8% on a sustained basis; (2) its funding and liquidity deteriorate due to the disruption caused by the delayed publication of its 2021 annual results; or (3) the company pursues aggressive asset growth that strains its capital, risk management and liquidity.

The ratings of China Great Wall International Holdings III Limited could be downgraded if (1) Great Wall AMC's long-term issuer rating is downgraded; or (2) Moody's assesses that Great Wall AMC's ability and willingness to support its overseas subsidiaries has weakened.

The principal methodologies used in rating China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating China Great Wall International Holdings III Limited was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB644.7 billion as of 30 June 2021.

