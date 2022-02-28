Moody's reviews Great Western Petroleum's ratings for upgrade upon acquisition announcement by PDC Energy

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Great Western Petroleum,
LLC's (Great Western) ratings on review for upgrade following the announcement
that PDC Energy (PDC, Ba2 stable) will acquire Great Western[1].
The Great Western ratings on review include its B3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Caa2
senior secured second lien notes rating.
"The potential ownership by PDC will likely improve Great Western's credit
profile given PDC's stronger credit rating and the increased scale of
the combined company," stated Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
PDC is acquiring Great Western in a transaction valued at roughly $1.3
billion, including net debt of approximately $500 million.
The purchase price consideration is comprised of $543 million in
cash and the issuance of 4 million shares of PDC common stock to existing
Great Western shareholders. The transaction, which is expected
to close in the second quarter of 2022, is subject to customary
closing conditions and the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Great Western's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the
company's potential ownership by PDC which has a stronger credit profile
and greater financial resources. If Great Western's senior secured
second lien notes remain outstanding and benefit from the same set of
guarantors as PDC's existing debt, the rating on the Great
Western notes could be upgraded subject to those notes' ranking
relative to PDC's existing debt. If Great Western were to
become an unguaranteed subsidiary of PDC following the acquisition and
continue to provide separate financial statements, then its ratings
could be upgraded based on the level of anticipated parental support.
If separate financial statements and sufficient disclosures are not made
available to support the maintenance of ratings, or if all of Great
Western's rated debt is repaid, Moody's will likely withdraw
Great Western's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Denver, CO-based Great Western Petroleum, LLC is a
private, independent exploration and production company operating
in the Wattenberg field of Colorado's DJ Basin.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] PDC Energy 8-K 28-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Amol Joshi, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
