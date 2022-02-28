Moody's reviews Great Western Petroleum's ratings for upgrade upon acquisition announcement by PDC Energy

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Great Western Petroleum, LLC's (Great Western) ratings on review for upgrade following the announcement that PDC Energy (PDC, Ba2 stable) will acquire Great Western[1]. The Great Western ratings on review include its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Caa2 senior secured second lien notes rating.

"The potential ownership by PDC will likely improve Great Western's credit profile given PDC's stronger credit rating and the increased scale of the combined company," stated Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

PDC is acquiring Great Western in a transaction valued at roughly $1.3 billion, including net debt of approximately $500 million. The purchase price consideration is comprised of $543 million in cash and the issuance of 4 million shares of PDC common stock to existing Great Western shareholders. The transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions and the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Great Western's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the company's potential ownership by PDC which has a stronger credit profile and greater financial resources. If Great Western's senior secured second lien notes remain outstanding and benefit from the same set of guarantors as PDC's existing debt, the rating on the Great Western notes could be upgraded subject to those notes' ranking relative to PDC's existing debt. If Great Western were to become an unguaranteed subsidiary of PDC following the acquisition and continue to provide separate financial statements, then its ratings could be upgraded based on the level of anticipated parental support. If separate financial statements and sufficient disclosures are not made available to support the maintenance of ratings, or if all of Great Western's rated debt is repaid, Moody's will likely withdraw Great Western's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Denver, CO-based Great Western Petroleum, LLC is a private, independent exploration and production company operating in the Wattenberg field of Colorado's DJ Basin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] PDC Energy 8-K 28-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amol Joshi, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

