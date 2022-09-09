Moody's reviews HDBank's ratings for downgrade on planned acquisition of a weak bank

Singapore, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed Ho Chi Minh City Development JSC Bank (HDBank)'s long-term ratings and assessments on review for downgrade following the bank's announcement to acquire and rehabilitate a weak bank.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Moody's expectations that the acquisition will weaken HDBank's loss-absorbing buffers, deteriorating its overall credit profile.

HDBank has not disclosed the key financial details of the transaction including the name of the weak bank, the target bank's asset quality, capitalization, accumulated losses, if any, as well as any incentives offered by the Vietnamese authorities to mitigate the potential negative impact of the transaction. Hence, Moody's has placed HDBank's rating under review and will reflect the impact on the bank's ratings once the financial details of the transaction are available. The transaction is pending regulatory approvals and the timing remains uncertain.

Although HDBank will not be required to consolidate the bank, Moody's will likely assess the financial position of HDBank on a consolidated basis because the bank could be required to make capital injections and provide liquidity support to the target bank during the rehabilitation process.

Moody's also considers the potential negative impact of the acquisition as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework because it reflects HDBank's relatively aggressive financial strategy and risk management, which could hurt the bank's credit profile.

During the review, Moody's will focus on (1) the financial impact of the announced acquisition on HDBank and (2) HDBank's standalone strategy such as credit growth, capital-raising plans, if any.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given HDBank's ratings are on review for downgrade, an upgrade of its ratings is unlikely. Nonetheless, Moody's could confirm the ratings if the rating agency assesses that the acquisition will not materially hurt the bank's credit fundamentals. Moody's could also confirm HDBank's ratings if the bank does not proceed with the announced transaction and the rating agency expects the bank's standalone credit fundamentals, particularly asset quality and capital to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

HDBank's ratings and Baseline Credit Assessment could be downgraded if the acquisition hurts its capitalization and asset quality, without concrete plans to restore the metrics over the next 12 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ho Chi Minh City Development JSC Bank (HDB), headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, reported total assets of VND375 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Ho Chi Minh City Development JSC Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1, outlook changed to ratings under review from positive

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1, outlook changed to ratings under review from positive

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ho Chi Minh City Development JSC Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Positive

