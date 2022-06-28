Moody's reviews HEP's Ba1 ratings for upgrade

Frankfurt am Main, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for upgrade Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d.'s (HEP) Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating, and the Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed HEP's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Moody's placement on review of the Ba1 long-term rating of the Government of Croatia and the concurrent change in outlook to ratings under review from stable on 24 June 2022. For additional details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_466973.

The review for upgrade of HEP's ratings reflects the fact that HEP's current ratings are aligned with the sovereign rating of the Government of Croatia and are likely to be upgraded if the rating of the Government of Croatia is upgraded. This in turn reflects the strong linkages between the rating of HEP and the sovereign credit quality given the 100% ownership of HEP by the Government of Croatia and HEP's dominant position in the country's electricity market. The affirmation of the BCA, which is currently constrained by the sovereign rating, reflects the strong stand-alone credit profile of HEP, expressed by its track record of consistently strong leverage metrics, measured as funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of well over 100% on a regular basis.

HEP is the vertically integrated incumbent in the Croatian electricity market and holds a leading position as supplier with around 90% market share and is the largest producer of electricity in the country, underpinned by a favourable generation mix, with a high share of low-cost and low-carbon hydro and nuclear output. Its earnings, measured as EBITDA, incorporate a contribution of around 50% from lower risk regulated electricity distribution and transmission activities. Moderate capital investments and a flexible dividend policy, aligned to its net profit, support the company's strong financial profile.

HEP's credit quality is constrained by a lack of geographical diversification; a structural short position of own generation against retail supply, leading to electricity wholesale price exposure; a regulatory framework that is less transparent and predictable than for Western European peers; and very low or even negative returns in some smaller business segments, such as district heating and gas retail and distribution.

HEP falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology. The Ba1 rating incorporates HEP's BCA of ba1; its 100% ownership by the Croatian government (Ba1 on review for upgrade); the strong likelihood of extraordinary support in case of financial distress; and high default dependence, reflecting the company's strong domestic focus with around 90% of sales emanating from Croatia.

The review of HEP's ratings will incorporate (1) the outcome of the review of the sovereign rating of the Government of Croatia and (2) Moody's expectations for HEP's stand-alone credit profile against the backdrop of elevated high energy and commodity prices, including affordability concerns, and the company's planned investment program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HEP's ratings could be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded. Conversely, the ratings could be confirmed if the sovereign rating was confirmed.

Given the review for upgrade, a downgrade of HEP's ratings is unlikely. HEP's ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating was confirmed and HEP's BCA were to weaken materially; or if there was a significant adverse change to Moody's assumptions of support provided by the Croatian government to HEP in case of financial distress.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, HEP is the parent company for Croatia's incumbent vertically-integrated utility group. HEP operates across three main segments: (1) electricity generation, transmission, distribution and supply; (2) district heating generation, distribution and supply; as well as (3) natural gas distribution and supply. The legally and operationally separate power transmission subsidiary, HOPS d.o.o., is part of the consolidated group. For the financial year 2021, HEP reported total revenues of HRK15,970 million (around EUR2,120 million) and an operating profit (EBIT) of HRK1,169 million (around EUR155 million).

