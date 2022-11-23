Moody's reviews Haiken's Baa2 ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 issuer rating of Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Haiken), and the Baa2 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by Hainan State Farms International (HK) Co., Limited and guaranteed by Haiken. At the same time, Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade Haiken's ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook is changed to rating under review from stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that Haiken's credit profile could weaken with debt leverage becoming elevated if the company's proposed acquisition of a maximum 70.8% stake in Halcyon Agri Corporation (HAC) is completed according to the company's plans of using internal resources and bank loans," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

On 17 November 2022, Haiken's listed subsidiary, China Hainan Rubber Industry Co., Ltd (Hainan Rubber) announced that it had entered into a conditional share purchase agreement (SPA) with Sinochem International Corporation's (Baa1, stable) offshore subsidiary to buy 36% of the latter's stake in HAC. The SPA triggers a mandatory cash offer (MGO) required by a Singapore listing rule to acquire the rest of HAC's shares from individual public investors of up to 34.8% of HAC's total shares. The two transactions will result in an aggregate cash payment of up to US$356 million by Hainan Rubber, including US$181 million for the SPA transaction and up to US$175 million for the MGO. The consideration will be payable in cash at completion, and will be mainly financed by Haiken's internal resources and bank borrowings.

The transactions are subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to complete by late 2022 or early 2023.

Moody's estimates that Haiken's leverage -- as measured by debt/EBITDA -- could stay above 7x on a proforma basis from around 5.6x in 2021, depending on the company's final stake in HAC. This estimate assumes that the transaction is substantially funded by debt and that Haiken will fully consolidate HAC. Such a leverage level is high for Haiken's ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

Haiken's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates the company's ba2 BCA, and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Hainan provincial government and, ultimately, the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of stress.

HAC is a leading supply chain franchise of natural rubber with a global presence. The company owns and operates along the natural rubber value chain, and distributes a range of rubber products. It has 37 processing factories in most major rubber-producing origins with production capacity of 1.43 million metric tonnes (mt) per annum. It is one of the largest owners of commercially operated rubber plantations globally. Its reported leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, was high at over 16x at the end of 2021.

Despite HAC's high leverage, Moody's expects Haiken's proposed investment in HAC to strengthen the company's business profile over time. The transaction could enhance Haiken's leading market position in the rubber industry in China and globally, generate business synergies, and increase geographical diversification beyond China and Southeast Asia.

Moody's will focus its review on (1) the progress and completion of the proposed transactions; (2) the final arrangement, terms and conditions of funding for the proposed transactions; (3) Haiken's plan to integrate the acquired operations so as to enhance its business profile and to improve its post-acquisition credit profile, and (4) additional government support after completion of this transaction.

The principal methodologies used in rating Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. were Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating Hainan State Farms International (HK) Co., Limited was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Haiken) is the largest agricultural company in Hainan province, and the largest integrated rubber producer in China. It is ultimately 100%-owned by the Hainan government as of June 2022.

As China's largest natural rubber manufacturer, Haiken plays an important role in securing the nation's natural rubber resources. It is also engaged in tropical high-efficiency agriculture such as the production of tropical fruits and crops, as well as grass and livestock breeding. The company's other businesses include tourism, real estate development, commercial logistics and financial insurance.

In 2021, the company reported a revenue of RMB25.4 billion and assets of RMB91.2 billion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Michelle Ma, +86 (106) 319-6531.

